1980s AI photo trend: 7 ChatGPT prompts to turn your photos into Kerala-style portraits

The 1980s AI photo trend has been doing the rounds on Instagram, with users turning ordinary photographs into portraits inspired by the fashion, hairstyles and photography of the decade. But the trend has now gone beyond generic retro looks, with people giving it a distinctly regional twist.
And if you grew up watching Malayalam films, there is now a way to see yourself as a South Indian superstar straight out of the ’80s.
Users are recreating Kerala-inspired retro portraits that look as though they have been pulled from an old film reel. Instead of simply adding a vintage filter, these AI-generated images attempt to recreate the visual language of the era, from soft studio lighting and analogue film grain to traditional clothing, hairstyles and familiar Kerala settings.
The trend has also spilled into everyday nostalgia. People are using their selfies to create AI-generated versions of 1980s Kerala family portraits, wedding photographs, college pictures and old-school cinema posters. Detailed prompts allow users to specify everything from kasavu sarees and mundus to traditional gold jewellery, wooden furniture and Kerala-style homes.
A key part of these prompts is asking ChatGPT to preserve the person’s identity and facial features while changing the styling around them. Warm lighting, soft focus, slightly faded colours, and analogue film grain can then be used to give the image the appearance of a photograph captured decades ago.
For those looking to recreate the 1980s Kerala style AI photos, here are 7 ChatGPT prompts…
“Recreate this photograph as an authentic Malayali family portrait from Kerala in the mid-1980s. Keep everyone’s natural facial features, identities and expressions recognisable. Dress the women in traditional Kerala kasavu sarees and the men in period-appropriate shirts and mundus. Add authentic 1980s hairstyles and simple traditional jewellery. Set the photograph inside a modest Kerala home with wooden furniture and subtle traditional decor.”
“Transform this photograph into an authentic Kerala wedding portrait from the 1980s. Retain the original facial features and identities. Dress the woman in a traditional kasavu saree with classic Kerala gold jewellery, and the man in a traditional mundu. Add natural 1980s hairstyles and a simple wedding-studio backdrop. Use warm studio lighting, soft focus, subtle analogue film grain and slightly faded but realistic colours. Avoid excessive sepia or artificial ageing.”
“Turn this photograph into an authentic 1980s Kerala college-era portrait. Keep the original face, facial structure and expression recognisable. Add period-appropriate 1980s Indian clothing and hairstyle, with a simple Malayali look. Keep the result photorealistic. Avoid excessive vintage effects, sepia tones or artificial-looking ageing. The photograph should look naturally shot on an analogue camera in the 1980s.”
“Recreate this photograph as an authentic 1980s Malayalam cinema-inspired studio portrait. Keep original facial features, identity and natural expression recognisable. Give me period-accurate 1980s hair, makeup and clothing, with dramatic studio lighting, soft focus, subtle film grain and the look of an analogue camera.”
“Create a 1980s Malayalam cinema-inspired hero portrait. Add dramatic lighting, slightly smoky studio background, classic hairstyle, subtle moustache style, and cinematic colour grading with film texture.”
“Recreate this photograph as an authentic 1980s Kerala studio portrait of a Malayali woman. Preserve natural facial features and identity. Add a traditional Kerala saree, classic gold earrings, bangles and a simple bindi, with voluminous 1980s hairstyle inspired by the era.”
“Recreate this image as a 1980s Kerala village scene with earthy tones, traditional attire, natural surroundings and a documentary-style film look.”