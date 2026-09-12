1980s AI photo trend: 5 ChatGPT prompts to turn your photos into authentic 80s images

AI can alter almost every visual element — from your clothes and hairstyle to the setting, lighting, colours and photography style — while keeping you recognisable.

There has always been something appealing about revisiting the past. From old-school hairstyles and clothes to music and photography, different decades keep finding their way back into the present. But until recently, recreating that feeling meant relying on costumes, filters, or carefully planned photo shoots.

AI has changed that. With a simple photograph and the right prompt, you can now reimagine yourself as though you belonged to another era.

The latest trend doing the rounds on social media involves turning ordinary photographs into convincing 1980s-style pictures. Rather than simply placing a retro filter over an image, AI can alter almost every visual element — from your clothes and hairstyle to the setting, lighting, colours and photography style — while keeping you recognisable.