’53 Year challenge’: 1971 Indo-Pak veterans recreate 1966 IAF ‘Hell’s Angels’ photo

“Do you know who these gentlemen in the pics are?” tweeted industrialist Anand Mahindra as he shared two images of men posing on Jawa motorbikes. The two photographs — a black and white clicked in 1966 and coloured clicked in 2019 — were widely shared on several social media platforms after they were posted by a LinkedIn user Karnvir Mundrey.

According to the post, the black and white photo is of five Bareilly based Indian Air Force pilots posing on their Jawa bikes in the year 1966. The picture was taken prior to the 1971 war where the Squadron was deployed in the Eastern theatre for ’71 operations. The second picture was recently recreated by the Jawa Motorcycle at an auction ceremony hosted by the company.

“The 5 pilots in the photograph are Soares, Shyam, Velankar, Bhagwat and late Pashupathi. Last month the Jawa company auctioned the first 10 new models now costing 2/3 lakhs each for 1.5 crores. While arranging to present the proceeds to the Sainik board they stumbled upon the photo and moved their contacts to find our whereabouts.”

The four men were invited for a presentation on April 24, where the 1966 photograph was recreated. “They took a photo with the new models and ancient air warriors and very thoughtfully placed a fifth to depict the missing man formation… Pashupathi. The fact that the four of us flew in and out the same day is a testimony to our strong Sqn bonds of the 71 war veterans”

After Mahindra tweeted, his post was flooded with responses with some sharing more details about the legendary squad known as the Hell’s Angels.

