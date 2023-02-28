1966 batch reunion: Elderly doctors groove to Malayalam song ‘Pala Palli’. Watch

College reunions offer exhilarating experiences and moments to cherish. The 1966 batch MBBS students of Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala made their reunion extra special as a group of female batchmates now in their late 70s grooved on stage. A video of the saree-clad female elderly doctors sporting traditional bun hairstyles decorated with jasmine strands is doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shared by Twitter user Dr Roy Kallivayalil, a professor of psychiatry, shows the women dancing gracefully to the hit song ‘Pala Palli Thirupalli’ from the popular Malayalam movie Kaduva.

Dr Roy tweeted, “Reunion of 1966 batch MBBS, Calicut Medical College #Kerala All are 75+ years old! Celebrating life! Way to go!”

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has amassed more than 15,000 views on Twitter. Netizens were delighted by their performance and appreciation poured in the comments section.

A user commented, “Amazing. Definitely that’s the way to go.” Another user wrote, “What a way to celebrate life! So much youthfulness in their hearts.” A third user wrote, “Just look at these ladies…. Enjoying themselves. Love their energy.”

