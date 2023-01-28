scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

Netizens go wow as clip from 1957 school debate shows Indian, Pakistani students lambasting British colonialism

The debate featuring four high school students included Gopinath Padmanabha from India, who went on to work at the Indian Labour Organization according to Shashi Tharoor.

Anand Mahindra, Shashi Tharoor, Viral video Indian students roast UK on colonialism, 1957 high school debate, viral video debate, Gopinath Padmanabha debate, Indian ExpressThe debate features four high school students, including Gopinath Padmanabha from India, Amin Jan from Pakistan, Sara Chatt from the UK and Edward Dennis Normandy from the Philippines.
Listen to this article
Netizens go wow as clip from 1957 school debate shows Indian, Pakistani students lambasting British colonialism
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Even after over seven decades since the end of British rule in India, the wounds of colonialism still remain fresh in the collective memory of the Indian subcontinent.

Now, a viral video shows a 1957 debate between high school students. The topic of the debate is ‘Prejudice’. The debate features four high school students, including Gopinath Padmanabha from India, Amin Jan from Pakistan, Sara Chatt from the UK and Edward Dennis Normandy from the Philippines.

The clips going viral now show how Padmanabha and Jan highlight the harmful impact of Britain’s policies in India as UK student Chatt argues that colonialism was helpful to India.

ALSO READ |Video: Shashi Tharoor brilliantly argues why Britain owes India for 200 years of brutal colonialism

Among other points, Padmanabha is seen arguing that the British notion of giving a “democratic way of life” to their colonies is just a patronising cover for the empire’s misdeeds. He adds that India would have eventually adopted democratic values even without the presence of the British and pointed out that many Indian villages have held democratic institutions like village panchayats as long back as 3,500 BC.

On Friday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra shared a clip from this video and wrote, “This was going around furiously on social media yesterday. Wonderful to see someone so vigorously champion the cause of India back in ‘57! @ShashiTharoor I’m sure you have seen this and perhaps know what became of Mr. Gopinath…”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book
Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, and criticism of the holy book

In response, Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor referred to Gopinath Padmanabha and wrote that the “brilliant bespectacled Indian student” who went on to work at the International Labour Organization (ILO) and is “now retired & living in undeserved anonymity”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 11:55 IST
Next Story

Day after ‘security breach’, Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K’s Awantipora; joined by Mehbooba Mufti

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close