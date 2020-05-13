Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
15-year-old from Rajasthan fights off armed poachers, netizens laud his bravery

In the Twitter thread, the NGO said the boy was in good health and also shared a video of Bishnoi narrating the incident.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 13, 2020 5:56:33 pm
A teenager from Jodhpur has left netizens impressed after he along with two of his friends fearlessly fought off armed poachers. The feat and picture of 15-year-old Mukesh Bishnoi was shared on Twitter by the ERDS Foundation — an NGO working in Western Rajasthan for Conservation of Biodiversity. The tweet was later retweeted by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan.

“He is Mukesh Bishnoi from Jodhpur(15), Class 10 student. Last night, he heard a gunshot and ran towards that direction with two of his other friends. He had a faceoff with two armed (.303) Chinkara poachers. and was able to overpower the armed poacher after a good tussle. Kudos,” read the post by the NGO.

In the Twitter thread, the NGO said the boy was in good health and also shared a video of Bishnoi narrating the incident.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions online, with many lauding the little boy’s bravery.

