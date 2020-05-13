15-year-old from Rajasthan fights off armed poachers, netizens laud his bravery

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions online, with many lauding the little boy’s bravery. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions online, with many lauding the little boy’s bravery.

A teenager from Jodhpur has left netizens impressed after he along with two of his friends fearlessly fought off armed poachers. The feat and picture of 15-year-old Mukesh Bishnoi was shared on Twitter by the ERDS Foundation — an NGO working in Western Rajasthan for Conservation of Biodiversity. The tweet was later retweeted by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan.

“He is Mukesh Bishnoi from Jodhpur(15), Class 10 student. Last night, he heard a gunshot and ran towards that direction with two of his other friends. He had a faceoff with two armed (.303) Chinkara poachers. and was able to overpower the armed poacher after a good tussle. Kudos,” read the post by the NGO.

He is Mukesh Bishnoi, Age 15 yrs, Class 10 student. Yesterday night heard a gun shot, ran towards that direction with two of his other friends. Had a faceoff with two armed (Licensed 303 Rifle) Chinkara poachers. Able to overpowered gunned poacher after a good tussle. pic.twitter.com/Hvk4HAVGcI — The ERDS Foundation (@and_ecology) May 11, 2020

In the Twitter thread, the NGO said the boy was in good health and also shared a video of Bishnoi narrating the incident.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions online, with many lauding the little boy’s bravery.

He deserves a bravery award. https://t.co/z7hV4z9RY5 — Spriha Srivastava (@s_spriha12) May 12, 2020

#EarthHero #GreenWarrior #Hope

15-year -old, uncaring of his safety runs and fights an armed poacher to to save chinkara and bring the culprit to justive. https://t.co/JxTfGq5H1H — prerna singh bindra (@prernabindra) May 12, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd