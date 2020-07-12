scorecardresearch
‘A majestic creature’: 15-feet-long King cobra recused from village in Coimbatore

The cobra was rescued from the Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, by the Forest Department. The snake was later released to the Siruvani forest area.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 1:35:25 pm
Snake, snake rescue, King Cobra, King cobra rescue, King cobra in Coimbatore, King cobra sighting, King cobra attack, Trending news, Indian Express news King cobra is an extremely venomous species of snake, endemic to the forests of Indian and South East Asia. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A 15-feet-long King cobra was rescued from a village in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on July 11 and several pictures of the rescue operation have gone viral of social media, with images of the reptile leaving netizens astonished.

According to news agency ANI, the cobra was rescued from the Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, by the Forest Department. The snake was later released to the Siruvani forest area.

Take a look:

While many lauded the fearless forest department officials for the rescue, others were terrified. Take a look at some reactions here:

King cobra is an extremely venomous species of snake, endemic to the forests of Indian and South East Asia. The Western Ghats is home to the King Cobra, believed to be the world’s longest venomous snake.

