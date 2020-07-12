‘A majestic creature’: 15-feet-long King cobra recused from village in Coimbatore

King cobra is an extremely venomous species of snake, endemic to the forests of Indian and South East Asia. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI) King cobra is an extremely venomous species of snake, endemic to the forests of Indian and South East Asia. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI)

A 15-feet-long King cobra was rescued from a village in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on July 11 and several pictures of the rescue operation have gone viral of social media, with images of the reptile leaving netizens astonished.

According to news agency ANI, the cobra was rescued from the Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore, by the Forest Department. The snake was later released to the Siruvani forest area.

Take a look:

Tamil Nadu: A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into Siruvani forest area. pic.twitter.com/dmyT2lUIRq — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

While many lauded the fearless forest department officials for the rescue, others were terrified. Take a look at some reactions here:

Too close even for comfort. pic.twitter.com/BTx1xcdQCP — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) July 11, 2020

What a majestic creature!!👌 — Santosh (@believinurslf) July 12, 2020

Cobra was rescued? Or people were rescued from Cobra? 🤔🙄 — Dr. M. Kumar Shastry 🇮🇳 (@MarkKumar3) July 11, 2020

Dont you think people are more poisonous than the cobra.? — Quotes collection. (@PaiVenkatesh) July 11, 2020

Very nice pics.

Handle with care. — Kartik Ramamirtham Iyer (@IyerRamamirtham) July 12, 2020

Rescued??🧐🤔 From what? — MarathiNagrik (@meetmeat05) July 11, 2020

Good job by the forest department. — SUKANTA PANI (@pani_sukanta) July 12, 2020

King cobra is an extremely venomous species of snake, endemic to the forests of Indian and South East Asia. The Western Ghats is home to the King Cobra, believed to be the world’s longest venomous snake.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd