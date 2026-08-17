14 reasons why a finance consultant moved to Bhopal from Mumbai

A finance consultant shared 14 reasons why he moved back to Bhopal from Mumbai, citing reasons that have been discussed on social media for a while. From living costs to better work-life balance, Kalyan Kumar Biswal shared his experience on X after moving back to his city with his wife after their marriage.

Biswal shared that he has spent most of his life in Mumbai. “My decision to leave Mumbai and move to Bhopal is going to make you question your own lifestyle in the metro,” he wrote.

He began with affordable housing, which was one of the biggest factors behind his decision. He highlighted the expensive housing in Mumbai, noting that a fully furnished 2BHK in a premium housing society in Bhopal, equipped with two air conditioners, a refrigerator, a sofa, and a bed, can be rented for around Rs 17,000 a month.

Biswal also highlighted Bhopal’s shorter travel times and lower traffic. “The whole city is max 17 minutes away,” he claimed, adding that cabs are usually available within minutes. He said residents could even avoid owning a car and, therefore, save on expenses such as insurance, parking and fuel.

Clean air

Cleaner air was another reason he moved to Bhopal. Describing the city as greener and less polluted than Mumbai, he said its parks have large trees and claimed that the air quality index often remains below 50.

Food was another factor on his list. Biswal said he found food in Bhopal to be more affordable and claimed that ingredients such as butter were available at prices that would be difficult to find in Mumbai. “Food here has real flavour, something Mumbai can’t offer no matter what you pay,” he said. Biswal also pointed at the adulteration in food in bigger cities like Mumbai.

“No adulteration (yet) – Pure makkhan for Rs 60 per 100g. Try finding that in Mumbai,” he added.

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He also mentioned the cost of domestic help. Biswal said his maid charges Rs 4,500 for cooking and cleaning, much lower than the Rs 7,000 he was paying in Mumbai for the same job. He added that he was particularly happy with the quality of cooking and the variety of preparations she could make.

Biswal then pointed to the lower cost of fitness and entertainment. He said an annual membership at what he described as Bhopal’s most premium gym costs Rs 27,000, while a similar facility in Mumbai could cost more than Rs 40,000. Movie tickets, he added, can cost less than Rs 300 in Bhopal.

Better work-life balance

Work-life balance was also one of the many reasons. Biswal claimed that offices in Bhopal generally wrap up by around 5.30 pm, allowing employees to return home much earlier than their Mumbai counterparts. He said workplace culture was less stressful and bosses were less likely to be unnecessarily rude.

Language advantage

Language was another advantage for him. Since Hindi is widely spoken in Bhopal, Biswal said he faced little language pressure while interacting with cab and auto drivers. He also praised the availability of app-based bike taxis, saying Rapido and Uber bikes are widely accessible in the city, unlike Mumbai, where bike taxis are not available in the same way.

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Biswal cited Bhopal’s location as an advantage. He described the city as being “right in the middle” of the country, making it convenient to travel to major cities such as Delhi and Mumbai by train.

See the post here:

My decision to leave Mumbai and move to Bhopal is going to make you question your own lifestyle in the metro. I spent most of my life in Mumbai, and after marriage, moving to Bhopal with my wife was a major decision. But here are the perks: 1. Rent- A fully furnished 2BHK with… — Kalyan Kumar Biswal (@KalyanKBiswal) August 16, 2026

The post has since gone viral, inviting a deluge of reactions. “Unlivable from years of population influx, poor planning, deforestation and relentless construction. The city has been destroyed. If migrants are choosing to move elsewhere in search of a better life, perhaps that might help Mumbai too. It desperately needs some breathing space,” a user wrote.

“I shuttle between Bengaluru & Goa. While Bengaluru is the place where I grew up, Goa is where I like now given the fact clean air, traffic is less & choice of places to go out. Bengaluru has its own charm but of late traffic has killed joy of living here,” another user shared.

A third user chimed in, saying, “Blessed to be in Kolkata. We don’t miss marine drive, We have our bay of Bengal sea beaches. For mountains, snow or waterfall sikkim is overnight journey. Life is also on a slower side compared to other metro cities and cheaper too. After reading your post feeling grateful.”

DISCLAIMER: This article reflects personal social media observations regarding living costs and lifestyle choices. It is for general information purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or real estate advice.