116-year-old climbs 3,000 Tirumala steps, wins hearts, earns praise from Andhra CM

Navaneethamma, a resident of Karnataka, climbed part of the Seshachalam hills with the support of her family before reaching the hill shrine.

An 116-year-old woman has become the centre of attention online after videos of her walking up to Tirumala for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara went viral. Her remarkable display of faith even drew appreciation from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to reports, Navaneethamma, a resident of Karnataka, climbed part of the Seshachalam hills and covered over 3,000 steps with the support of her family before reaching the hill shrine.

A video shared by ANI showed the elderly woman outside the temple after completing her pilgrimage. In the clip, she is seen folding her hands in prayer while temple officials gently assist her. Members of her family, who accompanied her throughout the journey, also appear in the video.