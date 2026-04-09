Outrage after 11,000 litres of milk poured into the Narmada: ‘We are destroying our rivers’

A viral video showing thousands of litres of milk being poured into the Narmada River during a religious ritual has triggered widespread outrage online, reigniting debate over faith, environmental responsibility, and resource use.
The footage shows a large gathering along the riverbank as a tanker releases milk directly into the river while devotees look on. According to posts shared on X, nearly 11,000 litres of milk were used in the ceremony.
The video, shared by user Piyush Rai, quickly gained traction, with another clip from the same event showing devotees performing rituals alongside a priest. Posts claimed the milk used could be worth between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 7.7 lakh.
11000 litres of milk was poured into the Narmada river during a religious event. pic.twitter.com/UVBsr0byQg
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) April 9, 2026
🚨SHOCKING | People offer 11,000 litres of milk to the Narmada River
This milk would cost roughly ₹5.5 lakh to ₹7.7 lakh! pic.twitter.com/jFz5TTK3BH
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) April 9, 2026
As the videos gained traction online, reactions poured in. Many users criticised the act, calling it wasteful and harmful.
One person wrote, “We are killing our rivers. This milk could have been distributed to poor too.”
11,000 litres of milk has been poured in Narmada river by some baba & recorded.
Fck these traditions bro.
We are k!lling our rivers. No wonder no one wants Indians in their countries.
This milk could have been distributed to poor too🤦pic.twitter.com/yXVTeWREaD
— Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) April 9, 2026
While several people condemned the practice, others defended it as an expression of faith. Critics argued that religious beliefs should not come at the cost of environmental damage or food wastage.
One comment read, “Destroying environment and thinking they are doing good.” Another added, “All these people would have been jailed if they tried to do the same thing abroad.”
Some also called for intervention, with one user saying, “Madhya Pradesh leaders must stop this sham now. Pouring dairy into the Narmada in the name of faith is wasteful, cruel and a disgrace to public sense and river health.” A fourth individual wrote, “We are doomed.”
At the same time, there were voices supporting the act, with one user stating, “They paid for it. They offered it.”
The viral video has once again drawn attention to the ongoing tension between religious traditions and the growing need for more sustainable, responsible practices.