Outrage after 11,000 litres of milk poured into the Narmada: ‘We are destroying our rivers’

Posts claimed the milk used could be worth between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 7.7 lakh.

A viral video showing thousands of litres of milk being poured into the Narmada River during a religious ritual has triggered widespread outrage online, reigniting debate over faith, environmental responsibility, and resource use.

The footage shows a large gathering along the riverbank as a tanker releases milk directly into the river while devotees look on. According to posts shared on X, nearly 11,000 litres of milk were used in the ceremony.

The video, shared by user Piyush Rai, quickly gained traction, with another clip from the same event showing devotees performing rituals alongside a priest. Posts claimed the milk used could be worth between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 7.7 lakh.