Outrage after 11,000 litres of milk poured into the Narmada: ‘We are destroying our rivers’

The videos show a large gathering along the Narmada riverbank, with a tanker releasing milk directly into the water.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiApr 9, 2026 05:09 PM IST
Narmada River milk ritual videoPosts claimed the milk used could be worth between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 7.7 lakh.
Make us preferred source on Google

A viral video showing thousands of litres of milk being poured into the Narmada River during a religious ritual has triggered widespread outrage online, reigniting debate over faith, environmental responsibility, and resource use.

The footage shows a large gathering along the riverbank as a tanker releases milk directly into the river while devotees look on. According to posts shared on X, nearly 11,000 litres of milk were used in the ceremony.

The video, shared by user Piyush Rai, quickly gained traction, with another clip from the same event showing devotees performing rituals alongside a priest. Posts claimed the milk used could be worth between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 7.7 lakh.

Watch the video:

 

 

As the videos gained traction online, reactions poured in. Many users criticised the act, calling it wasteful and harmful.

One person wrote, “We are killing our rivers. This milk could have been distributed to poor too.”

 

While several people condemned the practice, others defended it as an expression of faith. Critics argued that religious beliefs should not come at the cost of environmental damage or food wastage.

One comment read, “Destroying environment and thinking they are doing good.” Another added, “All these people would have been jailed if they tried to do the same thing abroad.”

Story continues below this ad

Some also called for intervention, with one user saying, “Madhya Pradesh leaders must stop this sham now. Pouring dairy into the Narmada in the name of faith is wasteful, cruel and a disgrace to public sense and river health.” A fourth individual wrote, “We are doomed.”

At the same time, there were voices supporting the act, with one user stating, “They paid for it. They offered it.”

The viral video has once again drawn attention to the ongoing tension between religious traditions and the growing need for more sustainable, responsible practices.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 09: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments