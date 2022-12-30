scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

11-year-old athletic girl’s stunt on field leaves netizens awestruck

Praises for the girl poured in as comments and many netizens urged her to keep going.

athletic stunt, 11 year old girl's stunt, push up, moving horizontally in push up position, athletics, indian expressPooja Bishnoi's Twitter bio says she is a 11-year-old athlete with six-pack abs.
11-year-old athletic girl's stunt on field leaves netizens awestruck
Incredible talents never go unappreciated online and children often astound netizens with their skills. This time an 11-year-old girl has taken the internet by storm with her stunning skills in sports.

A clip shared by the Twitter user Pooja Bishnoi shows the girl in a push-up position. Instead of raising and lowering her body, she is seen rapidly moving horizontally on the field in the same position.

“I am just younger in age,” Bishnoi tweeted in roughly translated Hindi. Bishnoi’s Twitter bio says she is an 11-year-old athlete with six-pack abs. Praises for the girl poured in as comments and many netizens urged her to keep going. A Twitter user commented, “Very good. Keep it up.” Another user wrote, “Hardwork always pay..keep it up..” A third one commented, “More power to you.”

Bishnoi’s social media accounts show that she has met cricketers M S Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. She aspires to win an Olympic medal. She received the best athlete award for setting a new record in the 3000m race at the under-19 All-India IPSC Tournament.

Similar videos featuring gymnastic feats often grab eyeballs online. In November, a man was filmed doing 42 backflips at the Juhu beach in Mumbai. When most people find it extremely difficult to do even two or three backflips, he almost covered the entire sandy stretch with his rapid manoeuvres, making everyone else feel dizzy.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:11 IST
Training of Punjab govt school principals in Singapore: Edu dept extends date to apply online

