10YearChallenge: Here’s how PM Modi, Virat Kohli and others changed in the last decade

The #10YearChallenge is breaking the Internet and people around the world have been hooked onto it. The social media challenge, which entails people to share photos of themselves from 2009 and 2019 to show the transformation, was initially started with an aim of self-love. But, thanks to users on social media, it quickly blew up into a funny version too, as many took the challenge with hilarious memes as well.

From Bollywood celebrities to sports stars, social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter have been flooded with photos from the past and present, showing their journey and how things have changed, not just physical appearances. But ever wondered how it changed for India’s most loved players or top politicians? Well, take a look here:

Photos show the journey of Narendra Modi, from the time when he was chief minister of Gujarat in 2009 and how he went on to become the prime minister of the country. It also captures the journey of Sonia Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh from 2009 before UPA II came to power. And how in the world of cricket Virat Kohli, a talented young player secured his place, rising to the top as Indian skipper for both ODI and Test teams and MS Dhoni, who continued to hold his place despite saying goodbye to captaincy.