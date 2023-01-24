scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

‘This Sambar became famous today’: 1,000 people watch the rescue of deer that strayed into a house

The clips shared on Twitter show the sambar deer being captured inside a net and people are seen flocking to get a glimpse of the intruder in the house.

sambar deer video, sambar deer rescue, 1000 people watch sambar deer rescue, madhya pradesh, katni, indian expressIndian Forest Service officer Gaurav Sharma mentioned that the animal became quite renowned as around 1,000 people watched its rescue operation.
Listen to this article
‘This Sambar became famous today’: 1,000 people watch the rescue of deer that strayed into a house
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Human-animal conflict is rampant and several incidents of wild animals straying into inhabited areas have been reported. Such encounters pose dangers to both wild animals and humans. Now, a Sambar deer loitered into a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni and was rescued by forest department officials. The large deer is found in the Indian subcontinent and southeast Asia.

Indian Forest Service officer Gaurav Sharma shared the photograph of the sambar deer staring at a camera inside the living room of a house. The clips shared in the comments section show the sambar deer being captured inside a net and people are seen flocking to get a glimpse of the intruder in the house.

ALSO READ |‘It should be in olympics’: Jaw-dropping video shows deer’s giant leap over vehicles

Sharma mentioned that the animal became quite renowned as around 1,000 people watched its rescue operation. “This Sambar became famous today. Around 1000 people witnessed it’s rescue from a house by RO Vivek Jain and his team in Vijayraogarh, Katni [1/2],” tweeted Sharma. “I think it has come in search of the area where its ancestors lived,” a user commented in roughly translated Tamil.

In November last year, a sambar deer was surprisingly seen munching on some snacks offered by a man at a stall in Kerala. The deer, which seemed to be well acquainted with the people and the store, approached a man who waved at it holding a vada in hand. Netizens were taken aback after seeing the clip and IFS officer Dr Samrat Gowda put forth serious concerns over wild animals getting used to human habitations.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 09:06 IST
Next Story

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reacts to FIR filed against her by his mother: ‘Shocking… will I ever get justice?’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close