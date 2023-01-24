‘This Sambar became famous today’: 1,000 people watch the rescue of deer that strayed into a house

Human-animal conflict is rampant and several incidents of wild animals straying into inhabited areas have been reported. Such encounters pose dangers to both wild animals and humans. Now, a Sambar deer loitered into a house in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni and was rescued by forest department officials. The large deer is found in the Indian subcontinent and southeast Asia.

Indian Forest Service officer Gaurav Sharma shared the photograph of the sambar deer staring at a camera inside the living room of a house. The clips shared in the comments section show the sambar deer being captured inside a net and people are seen flocking to get a glimpse of the intruder in the house.

Sharma mentioned that the animal became quite renowned as around 1,000 people watched its rescue operation. “This Sambar became famous today. Around 1000 people witnessed it’s rescue from a house by RO Vivek Jain and his team in Vijayraogarh, Katni [1/2],” tweeted Sharma. “I think it has come in search of the area where its ancestors lived,” a user commented in roughly translated Tamil.

This Sambar became famous today. Around 1000 people witnessed it's rescue from a house by RO Vivek Jain and his team in Vijayraogarh, Katni [1/2] pic.twitter.com/v5z5ZMdimb — Gaurav Sharma, IFS (@GauravS_IFS) January 21, 2023

In November last year, a sambar deer was surprisingly seen munching on some snacks offered by a man at a stall in Kerala. The deer, which seemed to be well acquainted with the people and the store, approached a man who waved at it holding a vada in hand. Netizens were taken aback after seeing the clip and IFS officer Dr Samrat Gowda put forth serious concerns over wild animals getting used to human habitations.