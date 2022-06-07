100 musicians come together to sing KK’s Pal in Kolkata, fans say ‘he will live in our hearts forever’

The demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, left an irreplaceable void in the music industry. His tragic death after a live concert in Kolkata also led to a controversy, with many pointing to alleged “mismanagement” at the event. Now, his heartbroken fans in the city came forward to profess their undying love for the noted singer.

The 53-year-old playback singer breathed his last in Kolkata following a live show at Nazrul Manch auditorium on May 31. Now, 100 singers armed with their guitars and flutes joined their forces and voices to pay homage to the artiste. Assembling at Kolkata’s cultural hub, Nandan, a group of singers performed KK’s iconic song, ‘Pal’, tugging at the heartstrings of not just onlookers but fans across the country.

Organised by team B.Garden Buskers, the poignant moment has gone viral on social media sites, leaving all emotional online.

Earlier, videos of KK, complaining about the conditions at Nazrul Mancha and being rushed off-stage immediately after thanking the crowd also went viral. Some audience members who attended the concert at the indoor venue said that the singer was sweating profusely on stage, and had even complained to the organisers about the stuffy conditions. He had even requested the organisers to dim the spotlights on him.

Following his death, while the blame game and allegation took over, artists like Armaan Malik highlighted the sorry state of affairs for concerts in India and pushed for reforms. While West Bengal governor slammed the TMC government for the singer’s death, party leaders have claimed that overcrowding at such events natural.

While no unnatural cause was attributed to death in the post-mortem of singer KK, people have questioned poor arrangements at the venue. Following the incident, local police have asked event organisers to keep ambulance with a doctor on standby.