Sunday, June 28, 2020
COVID19

10-year-old differently-abled girl stiches masks for SSLC students, wins praise online

Sindhu was born without a fully developed left arm. But the 10-year-old managed to stitch around 15 masks which were distributed to the student.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2020 11:05:53 am
Many took to social media to appreciate Sindhuri for her kind-hearted gesture during the pandemic. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI )

A 10-year-old differently-abled girl from Udupi, Karnataka is winning praise online after she stitched masks and distributed it to SSLC students appearing for their school-leaving exams.

Sindhuri, a grade six student of Mount Rosary English Medium School, was born without fully developed left arm

However, the 10-year-old managed to stitch around 15 masks which were distributed to the students.

Many appreciated Sindhuri for her kind-hearted gesture during the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to news agency ANI, sindhuri has set for herself an ambitious target of stitching one lakh mask for people, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Initially I was hesitant to stitch with a single hand. My mother supported me to stitch the mask. Now all are appreciating me,” She told ANI.

