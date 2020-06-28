10-year-old differently-abled girl stiches masks for SSLC students, wins praise online

Many took to social media to appreciate Sindhuri for her kind-hearted gesture during the pandemic. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI ) Many took to social media to appreciate Sindhuri for her kind-hearted gesture during the pandemic. (Picture credit: Twitter/ANI )

A 10-year-old differently-abled girl from Udupi, Karnataka is winning praise online after she stitched masks and distributed it to SSLC students appearing for their school-leaving exams.

Sindhuri, a grade six student of Mount Rosary English Medium School, was born without fully developed left arm

However, the 10-year-old managed to stitch around 15 masks which were distributed to the students.

Karnataka: Sindhuri, a 10-year old differently-abled girl from Udupi stitched face masks & distributed them to students appearing for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, yesterday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zii6zhHuKk — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Many appreciated Sindhuri for her kind-hearted gesture during the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to news agency ANI, sindhuri has set for herself an ambitious target of stitching one lakh mask for people, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Initially I was hesitant to stitch with a single hand. My mother supported me to stitch the mask. Now all are appreciating me,” She told ANI.

