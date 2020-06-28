10-year-old differently-abled girl stiches masks for SSLC students, wins praise online

A 10-year-old differently-abled girl from Udupi, Karnataka is winning praise online after she stitched masks and distributed it to SSLC students appearing for their school-leaving exams.
Sindhuri, a grade six student of Mount Rosary English Medium School, was born without fully developed left arm
However, the 10-year-old managed to stitch around 15 masks which were distributed to the students.
Karnataka: Sindhuri, a 10-year old differently-abled girl from Udupi stitched face masks & distributed them to students appearing for School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, yesterday. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zii6zhHuKk
— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020
Many appreciated Sindhuri for her kind-hearted gesture during the pandemic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
Gods bless her 🙏🙏
— Captain Marvel (@masterstuff2) June 26, 2020
Such a wonderful gesture! May god bless you child🙏
— திராவிட ஆர்யா (@Rajesh65812193) June 26, 2020
That smile is everthing!! …. God bless you
— Abhishek ಅಭಿಷೇಕ್ (@__shek) June 25, 2020
Such a thoughtful gesture! God bless you……..🙏🙏🙏
— hiremath_sid (@hiremath_s_r) June 26, 2020
Sweet girl and very wisely using her talent. God bless and fulfill all her dreams.
— Nidhi Malhotra (@NidhiMalhotra_) June 26, 2020
🙏🙏🙏 More power to the little Angel.
— Balaji (@Konnect2Balaji) June 25, 2020
Awww she is beautiful inside and out ❤ May God bless her 😇
— Prashansa Joshi (@PrashansaJoshi1) June 26, 2020
We’ve really not done enough in our lifetime as such deeper souls have in such a small time on this planet.
— Stargazing Bear (@BearStargazing) June 26, 2020
God bless her…
Encourage n motivate her by extending all type of help for her better life…
— Nitin Parikh (@NitinParikh3) June 27, 2020
According to news agency ANI, sindhuri has set for herself an ambitious target of stitching one lakh mask for people, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Initially I was hesitant to stitch with a single hand. My mother supported me to stitch the mask. Now all are appreciating me,” She told ANI.
