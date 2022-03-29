scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
10-day-old leopard cub reunites with mother in Maharashtra. Watch video

Forest department officials have earned praise online for the operation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 29, 2022 3:26:54 pm
leopard cub reunite with mother, Maharashtra, Nashik, leopard video, leopard cub video, indian expressA 10-day old leopard cub was reunited with its mother after it was spotted in a sugarcane field in Maharashtra's Nashik.

The news of the reunion of lost leopard cubs with their mothers often delights netizens. In the latest incident, a 10-day old leopard cub was reunited with its mother after it was spotted in a sugarcane field in Maharashtra’s Nashik. Forest department officials have earned praise online for the operation.

On Monday, officials of the forest department installed trap cameras with the help of a Mumbai-based NGO and made the reunion successful.

A video shared by Deshdoot, a Marathi media outlet, on YouTube showed the mother opening a basket and finding the cub in it. Immediately, the mother catches hold of the cub with its mouth and runs away.

ANI tweeted photographs of the leopard cub seen staring at the camera in a deserted area and the mother sitting alone.

“We safely reunited a 10-day old leopard cub with its mother. We found the leopard cub in a sugarcane field. We installed trap cameras with the help of the Eco-Echo Foundation and the cub was reunited successfully,” Umesh Waware, the deputy conservator of forests in Nashik, was quoted as saying by ANI in a tweet.

Netizens appreciated the efforts of the team involved in the operation. “All good…But sir pls keep the baby with Mother leopard,” commented a user.

Before this, videos and photos of leopard cubs reuniting with their mothers have captured hearts online. In 2020, a leopard cub was spotted in Maharashtra’s Nanded district by farmers who were harvesting jowar. After two days, it was reunited with its mother as forest department officials installed a multi-camera trap. The clip shared by the Maharashtra Forest Department on Twitter showed the mother leopard opening the basket and finding the cub, which had gone viral.

