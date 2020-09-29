How netizens reacted to FarmVille announcing it would shut operations on December 31

The decision came in after the software giant Adobe announced that it will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers.

Popular online game FarmVille announced it will cease operations at the end of 2020 after 11 years prompting a wide range of reactions on social media.

The decision came after the software giant Adobe announced that it will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers. Since FarmVille uses the Adobe plugin, the game will not be playable after December 31.

“Thank you is a small word but when fertilized with love and beautiful memories it means the world to us. So here’s a great BIG THANK YOU for farming with us through it all,” said a post on game’s official Facebook account.

FarmVille was launched on Facebook back in 2009. The farming-simulation online game required players to plough, plant, harvest and raise livestock to gain point and at one point had millions of active users.

Games and apps like FarmVille were also accused of harvesting data of their users and then selling it, which prompted a change in Facebook’s policies.

Take a look at some reactions here:

The game’s parent company Zynga announced Friday that the title will continue to operate till December 31 with the in-app purchases available until November 17.

