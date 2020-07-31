The Portland zoo’s hornbill went on a ‘seal quest’ and the internet loves it

The internet is loving a video of a hornbill that recently visited a seal enclosure at a zoo in Portland.

Zuberi the hornbill, a resident of the Portland’s Oregon Zoo, visited the institution’s seal enclosure as part of its ‘animal walk’ initiative. Sharing the one-minute video on Twitter, the zoo wrote, “Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest”.

The video shows the bird, walking through the enclosure as caretakers walk close by. The video also captures the moment where the bird stops inches away from a glass screen to observe an equally curious seal.

Watch the video here:

Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest pic.twitter.com/p5qNY6Eozq — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) July 30, 2020

The video delighted many on the internet and here’s how they reacted:

I would like to jog with this bird. — Catarina Gwythyr Blair 🌈☠️ (@Lliaelwynn) July 30, 2020

Awwww the seal be like: hieeeee 🙊 — ErreconR (@errrrecon) July 30, 2020

The seal is so adorable!!!!!!!! — canon lady (@NozKoko) July 30, 2020

The running in the beginning is a mood — Dumb🤪Orc💚Juice🧃 (@DumbOrcJuice) July 31, 2020

What a lovely bird! (: — TrivialProblem (@ProblemTrivial) July 31, 2020

Wow wow😍 — reachrain (@reachrain1) July 31, 2020

This is so adorable! — SVCOStrategies (@SvcoStrategies) July 30, 2020

Yes, more please! That seal, omg — Amber Benbow (@lxpetrik) July 30, 2020

Since being posted, the video has received over one lakh likes and more than 30,000 people reacted to it.

Multiple zoos have posted similar animal walk videos as lockdowns and restrictions prevent people from visiting the institutions. Recently, a video of two puppies, visiting a Georgia aquarium which was closed for the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic had also been widely shared on the internet.

