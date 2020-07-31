scorecardresearch
Friday, July 31, 2020
The Portland zoo’s hornbill went on a ‘seal quest’ and the internet loves it

Zuberi the hornbill visited Portland's Oregon Zoo's seal enclosure as part of its 'animal walk' initiative.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 31, 2020 5:26:26 pm

The internet is loving a video of a hornbill that recently visited a seal enclosure at a zoo in Portland.

Zuberi the hornbill, a resident of the Portland’s Oregon Zoo, visited the institution’s seal enclosure as part of its ‘animal walk’ initiative. Sharing the one-minute video on Twitter, the zoo wrote, “Zuberi the hornbill went on a seal quest”.

The video shows the bird, walking through the enclosure as caretakers walk close by. The video also captures the moment where the bird stops inches away from a glass screen to observe an equally curious seal.

Watch the video here:

The video delighted many on the internet and here’s how they reacted:

Since being posted, the video has received over one lakh likes and more than 30,000 people reacted to it.

Multiple zoos have posted similar animal walk videos as lockdowns and restrictions prevent people from visiting the institutions. Recently, a video of two puppies, visiting a Georgia aquarium which was closed for the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic had also been widely shared on the internet.

