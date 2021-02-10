scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
‘I’m not a cat’: Texas lawyer struggles with zoom filter during virtual hearing

The mishap took place on February 9 and the video the proceedings were posted on to the court's YouTube channel, which soon went viral on several social media platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 12:01:10 pm
lawyer in cat filter, Zoom court proceeding, lawyer cat filter during virtual court proceeding, cat filter during virtual court proceeding, zoom mishap, hilarious zoom fails, zoom fails viral video, cat filter zoom viral video, lawyer cat filter zoom fail, Trending news, Indian express newsWith millions of views and shares, the video left many in splits.

A live stream of court proceedings took a hilarious turn when a lawyer appeared on screen with a cat filter on.

According to reports, attorney Rod Ponton accidentally had his cat filter on while he was attending a virtual court hearing with Judge Roy B. Ferguson on Zoom.

“Mr Ponton, I believe you have the filter turned on in the video settings,” said the judge.”I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” Ponton replied, adding that his assistant was trying to change the settings.

Take a look here:

The incident took place on February 9 and a video of the proceedings were posted on to the court’s YouTube channel.

As the video soon went viral on several social media platform, Judge Ferguson also posted the video on his official Twitter account, sharing an “important zoom tip”.

“If a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing check the Zoom Video Options to be sure filters are off. This kitten just made a formal announcement on a case in the 394th (sound on). #lawtwitter #OhNo”.

The video left many in splits. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

