Businessman turns up naked on Zoom call with Brazil’s president

In a bizarre incident, a businessman accidentally appeared naked on a Zoom call with the Brazilian president after he forgot to turn off his camera.
According to reports, the incident took place during a virtual meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro that had been organised by Paulo Skaf, the president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo.
A screengrab from the Zoom call, which is now viral on social media, shows a shirtless man at the bottom right corner of the screen.
According to Daily Mail, Skaf was interrupted by the president who spotted the naked businessman.
“Paulo, there’s a colleague there in the last little square. He left, is he okay?” the president reportedly said.
The Minister of Industry, Paulo Guedes, who was on the call and next to Bolsonaro, reportedly said: ‘There is a guy having a shower there, naked.”
Bolsonaro reportedly responded saying, “Unfortunately we saw. It was a shaky picture but we saw, unfortunately.”
The man who appeared naked on the call has not yet been identified.
