Watch this zookeeper playing with feisty anaconda snakelets

When one thinks of large snakes like anacondas, one’s instinct is to flinch in terror. However, not all people are scared of such wild creatures. Zookeeper Jay Brewer in the USA’s California is definitely one of them.

Brewer, who has a significant online following of 6.5 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube, recently posted a clip in which he is seen with a batch of young anaconda snakelets that continuously snip at him every time he picks them up. However, he remains unfazed.

The clip, posted on Instagram on Sunday, already has over one lakh likes. While sharing this video, Brewer wrote, “Wow we are talking wild little baby anacondas You need to realize it’s a jungle out there when your a newborn baby snake and all the animals are looking at you like spaghetti lol So they need to born with a protective instinct but luckily they relax when they realize that they are not in the food chain any more They are beautiful and in a short time they will settle in and relax but until then wow they are a hand full. They originated in South America and these are yellow anaconda’s and don’t get giant like the infamous green anaconda that can get well over 25 feet These yellows get about 10 to 12 feet and can have up to 60 babies pretty feisty little noodles”.

Animal rights activists, however, advocate that wild animals like snakes should not be kept as pets in captivity as they are inherently solitary creatures that require movement.