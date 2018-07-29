Follow Us:
Believe it or not, zoo in Egypt paints donkey with stripes to pass it of as zebra!

After the photos of the painted donkey went viral on social media and the zoo received backlash, the authorities refuted the claims and said the 'zebra' was a real thing and they did not paint a donkey.

New animals in a zoo always attract more visitors, but what an Egyptian zoo did to get more footfall has not only started a laughing riot online but also triggered a backlash. A zoo in Cairo has been accused of trying to fool visitors by painting a donkey with zebra stripes! Yes, quite a softer personification of the proverb “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

A student visiting the zoo was baffled to see the animal with what looked like marks drawn by paint and shared it on Facebook. The smudged colour near its mouth and ear were enough to convince him otherwise but the zoo authorities refuted the claims and insisted the animal is the ‘real thing’.

Mahmoud Sarhan put the images on Facebook after visiting Cairo’s International Garden municipal park and it quickly went viral for the obvious reasons across social media platforms. Sharing the photo the young man wrote in Arabic: “The stupidity has reached in the country that they brought a local donkey and painted it to look like a zebra.”

Many on social media thought it was really stupid and slammed the zoo authorities.

Some even asked PETA to check. In their blog, the animal welfare organisation slammed the zoo and wrote, “No reputable animal-care facility would subject skittish animals like donkeys to the stress of being restrained and sprayed with chemicals like paint, which could cause a painful allergic reaction.” They also urged people to boycott the zoo.

This isn’t the first time a zoo has tried to fool visitors. Earlier a zoo in Gaza had done the same with a donkey, painting it with black stripes to make it look like a zebra.

