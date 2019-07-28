Toggle Menu
‘Zombie Chicken’, say tweeple after video of meat crawling off table goes viral

The viral video footage shows raw chunks of meat placed on a plate at a restaurant when suddenly one of the pieces start twitching. The people around can be heard screaming as the meat piece crawls off the table.

The clip, which was shared on Facebook by a user Rie Phillips, has been watched over 20 million times and has triggered many reactions.

Recently, a video of a raw meat piece crawling off a plate at a restaurant caused quite a stir online. The video, which was shared on multiple social media platforms, left many spooked, with some even calling it the “zombie chicken”. However, many speculated whether the piece of meat was chicken at all and the video was edited.

Watch the video here:

While many were left terrified after watching the “zombie chicken”, some speculated the authenticity of the clip. “A zombie chicken walking off someone’s plate. If this happened to me I would turn into a vegetarian instantly,” read one of the many comments about the viral video.

