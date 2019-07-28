‘Zombie Chicken’, say tweeple after video of meat crawling off table goes viral

Recently, a video of a raw meat piece crawling off a plate at a restaurant caused quite a stir online. The video, which was shared on multiple social media platforms, left many spooked, with some even calling it the “zombie chicken”. However, many speculated whether the piece of meat was chicken at all and the video was edited.

The viral video footage shows raw chunks of meat placed on a plate at a restaurant when suddenly one of the pieces start twitching. The people around can be heard screaming as the meat piece crawls off the table. The clip, which was shared on Facebook by a user named Rie Phillips, has been watched over 20 million times and has triggered hilarious reactions.

While many were left terrified after watching the “zombie chicken”, some speculated the authenticity of the clip. “A zombie chicken walking off someone’s plate. If this happened to me I would turn into a vegetarian instantly,” read one of the many comments about the viral video.

Raw ‘zombie’ chicken crawls from plate at restaurant 🤮 pic.twitter.com/I9a8OyKm4X — winona (@lizardtoess) July 27, 2019

1989: in 20 years there will be flying cars

2019: zombie chicken — armani. (@losaqeless) July 27, 2019

I sent that zombie chicken video to my mum and daughter and now they won’t talk to me lmfao — Al (@BT_ABB) July 27, 2019

As if things today are not disgusting enough, here’s a video of zombie chicken moving off a plate by itself in a cook-it-yourself restaurant. Like a chicken with its head chopped off, nerve endings in the raw meat still have impulses. pic.twitter.com/OIWTw2ipec — Oooh, Canada ! (@CanadaOooh) July 26, 2019

Have you guy’s seen this zombie chicken escaping someone’s plate yet?

😮😮 pic.twitter.com/Wz7ESb0jqE — Cryptid Hunter (@CryptidHunterNV) July 26, 2019