‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ reveals her real face after release from Iran jail

A woman who used to terrify users online as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ has finally revealed her real face on Iranian TV and she looks utterly contrasting in real life, a Daily Mail report said.

The 21-year-old woman, Sahar Tabar from Tehran, was released from jail after 14 months. Tabar, whose real name is Fatemah Khishvand, was imprisoned originally for obscenity and insulting the hijab, an Independent report said, citing Iran Human Rights News Agency.

Many believed that Tahar underwent cosmetic surgery for her spooky makeover as she rose to fame online as a ‘zombie’ version of the Academy Award-winning Jolie, The Sun report said. With a razor-sharp jawline, enlarged pout, icy blue contact lenses and washed-out skin, her images are truly horrifying.

La espeluznante ‘Angelina Jolie Zombie’ revela su rostro real después de su liberación de la prisión https://t.co/7tBCd2QdyS#remolachanet pic.twitter.com/7lfncahMpK — remolacha.net (@remolachanews) October 26, 2022

Tabar told Independent that she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction, but stressed the famous images were due to makeup and editing.

In October 2019, she was arrested for ‘corruption’ and ‘blasphemy’ and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Activist Masih Alinejad reported that the social media star was recently released after serving merely 14 months. Her release came after weeks of widespread protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly killed in police custody for not wearing the hijab.