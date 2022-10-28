scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ reveals her real face after release from Iran jail

21-year-old Sahar Tabar, who was released from jail after 14 months, revealed that her famous images were due to makeup and editing.

Angelina Jolie zombie lookalike, zombie lookalike, Angelina Jolie, zombie lookalike reveals face, Iran, indian expressTabar told Independent that she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction, but stressed the famous images were due to makeup and editing.

A woman who used to terrify users online as ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ has finally revealed her real face on Iranian TV and she looks utterly contrasting in real life, a Daily Mail report said.

The 21-year-old woman, Sahar Tabar from Tehran, was released from jail after 14 months. Tabar, whose real name is Fatemah Khishvand, was imprisoned originally for obscenity and insulting the hijab, an Independent report said, citing Iran Human Rights News Agency.

ALSO READ |Angelina Jolie’s narrow nationalism remark at UN conference triggers huge debate on Twitter

Many believed that Tahar underwent cosmetic surgery for her spooky makeover as she rose to fame online as a ‘zombie’ version of the Academy Award-winning Jolie, The Sun report said. With a razor-sharp jawline, enlarged pout, icy blue contact lenses and washed-out skin, her images are truly horrifying.

Tabar told Independent that she had undergone some cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip fillers, and liposuction, but stressed the famous images were due to makeup and editing.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...

In October 2019, she was arrested for ‘corruption’ and ‘blasphemy’ and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Activist Masih Alinejad reported that the social media star was recently released after serving merely 14 months. Her release came after weeks of widespread protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was allegedly killed in police custody for not wearing the hijab.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 05:50:32 pm
Next Story

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University to release CSAS round 2 seat allocation list on October 30

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement