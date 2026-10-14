Zohran Mamdani’s festive message celebrates Navratri’s many traditions

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Wednesday wished Hindu communities celebrating Navratri, highlighting the festival’s diverse traditions, including Garba, Sindur Khela, Tika, and Golu.

“This week, our Hindu neighbors celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri. Our neighbors will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more,” Mamdani wrote.

“Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal,” he added.

Read Mamdani’s post here:

This week, our Hindu neighbors celebrate the Goddess Durga during the festival of Navaratri. Our neighbors will dance Garba, venerate the Goddess Durga with Sindur Khela, receive Tika from elders, set up Golu in their homes, and so much more. Whether your family calls it Durga Puja, Dashain, Dussehra, or Navratri, may this festival mark a season of reflection and renewal. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 14, 2026

‘Yesss, mayor’

Mamdani’s post quickly gained momentum and prompted several reactions.

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“Have a joyful and blessed festive season,” a user wrote. “Yesss, mayor. We keep golu. Visit our home for thambulam,” another user commented.

“Wishing everyone celebrating Navaratri, Durga Puja, Dashain, and Dussehra a joyful festival filled with peace, renewal, and time with loved ones. May this season bring happiness, strength, and prosperity to all who celebrate,” a third user shared wishes.

Navratri, meaning nine nights, is dedicated to the worship of the divine feminine, with devotees honouring Goddess Durga and her different manifestations.

The festival is celebrated in different ways across India and among Hindu communities worldwide, with rituals, prayers, music, dance, and community gatherings as integral parts of the festivities.