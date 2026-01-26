Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City

Zohran Mamdani's video sparked mixed reactions online, with some applauding him and others calling it a publicity stunt.

The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin AvenueThe viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue (Image source: @NYCMayor/X)

The United States is currently braving the biggest snowstorm in five years, leaving people stranded and transportation systems disrupted. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani surprised many residents over the weekend by assisting drivers whose cars were trapped by heavy snowfall.

A viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue, helping a trapped vehicle. Another video shows him helping a motorist in a parking lot close to Throop Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

Watch here:

 

The video quickly gained traction, prompting a deluge of reactions. “Isn’t he the Mayor. He should have bring some construction equipment which can quickly took care of the snow. If he wanted to really help,” a user wrote. “Man of words. Stay safe Mayor,” another user commented.

“Publicity stunt. What an inefficient system of governance that they do not possess electric snow shovels,” a third user reacted.

Reacting to one post on X that showed him helping a stranded driver, Mamdani wrote, “As I have said, there is no task too big or no job too small. Happy to lend a hand and help out New Yorkers. Stay safe!”

During a press briefing, the mayor confirmed five storm-related deaths as temperatures dropped sharply across New York City.

“While it’s still too early to determine the causes of death, it is a reminder that every year New Yorkers succumb to the cold,” Mamdani said, while also announcing that students citywide would shift to remote learning on Monday, CNN reported.

“The danger of this weather cannot be overstated,” he added.

As the storm intensified, ferry operations throughout the city were suspended, according to a separate update from the mayor. He clarified that Staten Island ferry services would remain active, citing the borough’s reliance on ferries as an essential transportation lifeline, the report added.

 

