Zohran Mamdani jumps into NYC swimming pool in a suit; video sparks debate

The reopening means outdoor public pools across all five boroughs are now open for the summer (Photo: @PicturesFoIder/X)

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani kicked off the city’s outdoor swimming pool season on Saturday by diving into a public pool fully dressed in a suit, reviving a long-standing mayoral tradition and delighting children attending the event.

Wearing a coat, tie, dress shirt and even black socks, Mamdani jumped into the Thomas Jefferson Pool in East Harlem alongside dozens of children to officially mark the opening of the city’s outdoor pools, the New York Post reported.

The reopening means outdoor public pools across all five boroughs are now open for the summer and will remain accessible to residents through September 13.