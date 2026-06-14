‘Mayor? Who the Mayor?’: IShowSpeed fails to recognise Zohran Mamdani at FIFA World Cup

In a surprising moment, popular livestreamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed appeared to sit next to New York’s Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the FIFA World Cup, New York New Jersey Stadium, without realising who he was.

In the viral video, IShowSpeed can be seen enjoying the game while Mamdani sat next to him in Brazil’s Group C opener against Morocco. “Mayor! Who the Mayor?” IShowSpeed says in the video. He then turns towards Mamdani to confirm, further shaking hands with him.

The NYC Mayor goes on to express his admiration for IShowSpeed and how he has been listening to the YouTuber’s World Cup song from 2022 every morning. “Thank you, man,” IShowSpeed responds.