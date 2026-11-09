Rangolis, diyas: Zohran Mamdani celebrates Diwali with Indian-American community

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani marked Diwali on Sunday by sharing a video celebrating the festival of lights and the city’s rich cultural diversity. Posting the video on his official social media account, Mamdani wished residents a happy Diwali, writing, “Wishing you a very happy Diwali, New York City.”

The video captures New Yorkers preparing for a traditional Diwali celebration. It opens with a woman dressed in a traditional Indian outfit decorating steps with marigold flowers and candles. The video then shows several people creating a colourful rangoli featuring a white conch shell at its centre.

Zohran Mamdani’s Diwali wishes

Women dressed in saris and salwar kameez, Sikh men wearing turbans and young men in kurtas gather around the design to take part in the celebrations. As evening falls, they light rows of traditional clay lamps, or diyas, illuminating the intricate rangoli.