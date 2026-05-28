NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani goes viral for wearing Arsenal-themed kurta during Eid prayers

Zohran Mamdani once again grabbed attention online after he arrived for Eid al-Adha prayers on Wednesday, May 27, dressed in an Arsenal-themed kurta that quickly went viral across social media.
The New York City mayor joined worshippers in the Bronx wearing the traditional outfit, which many online initially described as a thobe—the loose-fitting ankle-length robe commonly worn by men across the Arab world. The football-inspired look immediately sparked conversation among fans on the internet.
A longtime Arsenal supporter and New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Mamdani also connected the spirit of Eid al-Adha with his political message while sharing photos from the gathering on social media.
“Today as we honor Prophet Ibrahim, Eid al-Adha reminds us that sacrifice is not a burden,” Mamdani wrote on X. “It is an opportunity to see ourselves as part of something larger. To extend a hand to those who need it most.”
“I am honored to be New York City’s first Muslim Mayor and I am determined to lead through solidarity. Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need.”
Eid Mubarak!
Today as we honor Prophet Ibrahim, Eid al-Adha reminds us that sacrifice is not a burden. It is an opportunity to see ourselves as part of something larger. To extend a hand to those who need it most.
I am honored to be New York City’s first Muslim Mayor and I am… pic.twitter.com/aDLiDcxFLs
— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) May 27, 2026
His outfit soon became a talking point online, with social media users reacting to the unexpected mix of football culture and festive traditional wear. One user joked, “He’s wearing an Arsenal Kurta! What is he gonna wear if they win the champions league.” Another wrote, “The arsenal kurta drip goes so hard, mr. mayor.”
Eid al-Adha, one of the most important festivals in Islam, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to make a sacrifice in devotion to God. The occasion is marked by prayers, charity, community gatherings and shared meals.
Mamdani’s appearance drew even more attention as it came during a successful spell for his favourite teams. Arsenal recently ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title and are now set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have also reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.