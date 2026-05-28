NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani goes viral for wearing Arsenal-themed kurta during Eid prayers

A longtime Arsenal supporter and New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Mamdani also connected the spirit of Eid al-Adha with his political message

Zohran Mamdani once again grabbed attention online after he arrived for Eid al-Adha prayers on Wednesday, May 27, dressed in an Arsenal-themed kurta that quickly went viral across social media.

The New York City mayor joined worshippers in the Bronx wearing the traditional outfit, which many online initially described as a thobe—the loose-fitting ankle-length robe commonly worn by men across the Arab world. The football-inspired look immediately sparked conversation among fans on the internet.

A longtime Arsenal supporter and New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Mamdani also connected the spirit of Eid al-Adha with his political message while sharing photos from the gathering on social media.