The fastest man on hands, Zion Clark sets two more Guinness World Records

For some people, no obstacle is hard enough to overcome. They don’t make excuses but instead achieve their goals no matter what the odds are. Zion Clark is one such man who has defied all odds, time and again, to set Guinness World Records not once but three times.

The wrestler was born without legs because of a rare condition called Caudal Regression Syndrome. He set the record for being the world’s fastest man on two hands on February 15, 2021, when he walked 20m on his hands in just 4.78 seconds. And now he has set two other world records. A video posted by the official Twitter account of Guinness World Records Wednesday shows Clark attempting to break two records.

He attempted the record for the highest box jump with hands and the minimum he had to beat was 24 inches or 2 feet. In his first attempt, he managed to easily jump 30 inches and set the record. Then he bettered his record by jumping 33 inches.

Then he attempted to break the record for most number of diamond push-ups in three minutes and the previous record was 240. In his first attempt, he failed when he was 54 push-ups behind and there were 48 seconds remaining on the clock. However, he tried again and managed to smash the record by doing 248 push-ups. “It’s TWO new records for the man with no excuses, Zion Clark,” Guinness World Records captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

It’s TWO new records for the man with no excuses, Zion Clark 💪 pic.twitter.com/cdZuT4nE2J — Guinness World Records (@GWR) October 26, 2022

“Really No excuse,” commented a Twitter user. “Take a Bow Zion Clark. You are an inspiration,” said another. “You are truly amazing. God-bless you,” said a third.

Sharing more about his life, Clark says in the video, “I grew up in a foster care system for 17 years of my life. And in that there’s a lot of pain, there’s a lot of abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, mental abuse. On top of that, not having a family and I didn’t get adopted until I was almost homeless. And that’s what it took for me to be adopted, was being almost put out on the street.”

He then shared about the woman who adopted him and gave him a chance so he could focus on his athletics, be a wrestler and a professional track and field athlete.

“I had a rough life and I’ve had a lot of trials and tribulations but it’s really helped shape who I am as a person and what my motives are,” he says.