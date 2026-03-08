Zendaya and Tom Holland’s AI-generated wedding picture breaks internet, garners 10 million views

In a 2023 interview, Tom Holland said he and Zendaya were extremely protective of their relationship and preferred to keep it private (Image source: @heroemaniaco/Instagram)

Zendaya and Tom Holland have sparked a significant buzz after the actress’s stylist, Law Roach, suggested the couple may have tied the knot. Soon after Roach’s remarks, AI-generated images showing the couple’s supposed wedding began circulating widely.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the marriage, the viral Instagram post surpassed 10 million views. Zendaya and Holland first confirmed their relationship in 2021 and have kept their romance out of the spotlight.

Speculation grew stronger after Zendaya was recently seen wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger shortly before Roach’s latest remarks. The band appeared different from her engagement ring, a 5.02-carat east-west cushion-cut diamond designed by British jeweller Jessica McCormack.