Zendaya and Tom Holland’s AI-generated wedding picture breaks internet, garners 10 million views

Zendaya and Tom Holland have sparked a significant buzz after the actress’s stylist, Law Roach, suggested the couple may have tied the knot. Soon after Roach’s remarks, AI-generated images showing the couple’s supposed wedding began circulating widely.
Although there has been no official confirmation of the marriage, the viral Instagram post surpassed 10 million views. Zendaya and Holland first confirmed their relationship in 2021 and have kept their romance out of the spotlight.
Speculation grew stronger after Zendaya was recently seen wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger shortly before Roach’s latest remarks. The band appeared different from her engagement ring, a 5.02-carat east-west cushion-cut diamond designed by British jeweller Jessica McCormack.
Reports also suggest the couple became engaged in December 2024 but are not rushing into a public wedding ceremony.
An AI generated Instagram post of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s wedding just hit 10 million likes on Instagram, one of the most liked posts in the past year. pic.twitter.com/kscf2T9Ex9
— Pubity (@pubity) March 8, 2026
Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “That AI wedding pic of Tom and Zendaya is going viral faster than their actual relationship timeline.” Another user commented, “Tom & Zendaya still winning without even posting anything real.”
“Low-key the most powerful PR strategy: do nothing and still trend,” a third user reacted.
In a June 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland said he and Zendaya were extremely protective of their relationship and preferred to keep it private. He said they viewed their relationship as something sacred and did not feel obligated to share personal details with the public.
Roach had previously joked that Zendaya would likely become a “secret bride” when the time eventually came. In earlier interviews, he also mentioned that wedding planning had not yet begun, pointing to her demanding work schedule, including filming another instalment of Dune. He added that the couple has plenty of time and emphasised how deeply they care for each other.