Wednesday, January 12, 2022
'Zayn Malik is on a dating app?': Fans have a million questions as viral video turns up

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 12, 2022 4:09:46 pm
zayn malik, zayn malik dating app, zyan malik gigi hadid breakup, zyan malik plus size dating app, viral news, entertainment news, indian expressThe leaked video created a frenzy online, while fans urged people to delete it respecting his privacy.

In the quest to meet new people, it’s not unusual for people to turn to online dating apps in today’s age. Now, it seems even British pop-star Zayn Malik too has reportedly signed up for one, months after splitting with beau Gigi Hadid.

In a video going viral, a profile of a bearded name named Zed has taken social media by storm. The man has a keen likeliness to the former One Direction member. Although, Malik hasn’t commented yet, netizens couldn’t overlook the uncanny resemblance with the man seen in the profile.

According to The Sun, Malik’s profile was spotted on a plus-size dating website that promises to match users with “big beautiful women”. The report said that the application uses facial recognition technology in order to verify users’ identities and a clip of the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer taking part in a facial recognition challenge was leaked online.

However, as soon as the video started doing rounds on various social media sites, the fans of the 28-year-old singers were quick to urge users to take down the video, arguing the content is “invading his privacy”.

Many fans, however, supported his move and said he deserves to find love and requested netizens to “leave him alone”. Some even thought it was hard to believe that a celebrity of his stature would be on a dating app, questioning the authenticity of the viral video.

As the reports of Malik joining a plus-size dating app created a huge buzz online, his 2016 interview with Billboard has started to resurface as well. Back then, talking to the magazine he mentioned liking ‘fuller women’, saying: “I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman.”

Malik, who had been in an on-off relationship with the supermodel for the last six years, and have a daughter together, broke up last year after an altercation with her mother Yolanda. He made headlines after it was alleged he had assaulted Hadid’s mother and made an announcement not to “contest the claim” for his daughter’s sake.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn)

The singer also dated model Neelam Gill and Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards previously.

