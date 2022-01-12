‘Zayn Malik is on a dating app?’: Fans have a million questions as viral video turns up

In the quest to meet new people, it’s not unusual for people to turn to online dating apps in today’s age. Now, it seems even British pop-star Zayn Malik too has reportedly signed up for one, months after splitting with beau Gigi Hadid.

In a video going viral, a profile of a bearded name named Zed has taken social media by storm. The man has a keen likeliness to the former One Direction member. Although, Malik hasn’t commented yet, netizens couldn’t overlook the uncanny resemblance with the man seen in the profile.

According to The Sun, Malik’s profile was spotted on a plus-size dating website that promises to match users with “big beautiful women”. The report said that the application uses facial recognition technology in order to verify users’ identities and a clip of the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer taking part in a facial recognition challenge was leaked online.

I think that this is a leaked video from a dating app. It seems like someone have a match with Z and he or she was recording the screen while the video was playing pic.twitter.com/zV6wH5SyEZ — Vicky🫀 (@tibidii27) January 7, 2022

However, as soon as the video started doing rounds on various social media sites, the fans of the 28-year-old singers were quick to urge users to take down the video, arguing the content is “invading his privacy”.

If you get the privilege, the opportunity to get paired with THE ZAYN MALIK on a dating app, stop leaking his pictures, yes we’re desperate to see him, but not without his consent. Have some human decency. — strap some f**ing balls 🤨 (@_Amanda_jones18) January 10, 2022

hi, could you please delete it? It was something personal for zayn and it was leaked by a “fan” — m🇵🇪👾 (@ftdtetdfnclss) January 7, 2022

Many fans, however, supported his move and said he deserves to find love and requested netizens to “leave him alone”. Some even thought it was hard to believe that a celebrity of his stature would be on a dating app, questioning the authenticity of the viral video.

I mean…it was obviously on the dating app. Raya exists and celebrities use it. The issue isn’t that he’s used it, it’s that it was leaked and his fans are spreading the content. — . (@stellaballoo) January 10, 2022

I need answers. Why is Zayn Malik on dating app for curvy?!?!? @zaynmalik explain, please, or I won’t be able to get any sleep. — ☾︎ thes ¡! zayn’s day (@poeticsherloki) January 8, 2022

Do you really think he went on a dating app? Hard to imagine that. — Clara Van (@ClaraVan17) January 8, 2022

Like imagine being in the dating app and a dude with zayn’s profile texting you, I’d be like “bro this is catfishing, stop it’s not cool” and he’d be like “I’m not” and I’d be like “yes you are zayn malik, sure bro” “wanna bet?” — Louiza🌸 has exams on Friday (@sweatpwk) January 8, 2022

As the reports of Malik joining a plus-size dating app created a huge buzz online, his 2016 interview with Billboard has started to resurface as well. Back then, talking to the magazine he mentioned liking ‘fuller women’, saying: “I like girls that are a bit chunky in certain areas — the nice areas. I like a fuller woman.”

Malik, who had been in an on-off relationship with the supermodel for the last six years, and have a daughter together, broke up last year after an altercation with her mother Yolanda. He made headlines after it was alleged he had assaulted Hadid’s mother and made an announcement not to “contest the claim” for his daughter’s sake.

The singer also dated model Neelam Gill and Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards previously.