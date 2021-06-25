‘We have to get paid’: Zambia news anchor interrupts live broadcast to demand salary, video goes viral

Although he was cut from the main broadcast, he shared the video on his personal accounts. (Source: Kalimina Kabinda/ Facebook)

Live television can be quite unpredictable and viewers are never quite sure what to expect next. However, what happened in Zambia recently has left people stunned after an anchor decided to use his segment to raise the issue of salary non-payment. The shocking clip is now going viral, making waves far away from Africa.

After reading a few headlines during the evening bulletin, Kabinda Kalimina took a brief pause to draw attention to a grievance against the broadcaster. “Away from the news, ladies and gentlemen, we are human beings. We have to get paid,” the journalist complained live on-air while appearing on KBN TV (Kenmark Broadcasting Network).

“Unfortunately, on KBN we haven’t been paid… Sharon and everyone else hasn’t been paid, including myself. We have to get paid,” he continued. As he made the shocking revelation, he was quickly cut off from the live broadcast. Suddenly, viewers were left with the title montage news footage away from the studio.

However, that didn’t stop him from highlighting his cause. He shared the clip on his Facebook account and wrote, “Yes I did that on live TV, just because most journalists are scared to speak out doesn’t mean journalists shouldn’t speak out.”

Watch 2:00 onwards to see the moment here:

As the bombshell moment created a buzz online and also sparked outrage against the news organisation, it released a statement to address the issue. Condemning Kalimina’s actions and dubbing it ‘one-night stunt of fame’, the channel accused the anchor of being drunk.

Kennedy K Mambwe, the CEO of KBN TV in a statement said, “As KBN TV, we are appalled with the drunken behaviour exhibited through a video clip that has gone viral on social media and staged by one of our part-time presenters during what should have been the main news bulletin last night.”

KBN TV’s Press Statement by CEO. (Source: Facebook) KBN TV’s Press Statement by CEO. (Source: Facebook)

The CEO, while slamming Kalimina, praised the work of the TV channel’s “very highly talented and professional team”, with “gallant men and women” representing the organisation over the past two years. “Members of the public may wish to know that KBN TV, like any other institution, has very well-established grievance procedures for all members of staff through which they can channel their complaints,” the statement added.

Mambwe also added that the incident is being investigated “to determine how a drunken part-time presenter found himself on air unabated and disciplinary action will be taken”.

After the channel’s statement, Kalimina denied the allegation of being drunk on set and urged the company to clear his dues soon.