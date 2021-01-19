Yuvraj Singh shares video of ‘Bharatanatyam Style’ spin bowling, leaves netizens in splits

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently shared a video of a bowler and his unique bowling action. The video is now making rounds on social media, leaving netizens in splits.
In the undated video shared on Instagram, the bowler takes a couple of twirls, before delivering the ball. While many said that the move was reminiscent of the popular South Indian dance form Bharatnatyam, others argued that it was Kathak, a dance form prominent in Northern India.
Take a look here:
“Bharat Natyam style off-spin”, the 39-year-old wrote, while sharing the video clip. Take a look at some of the comments here:
