Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Yuvraj Singh shares video of ‘Bharatanatyam Style’ spin bowling, leaves netizens in splits

The former all-arounder shared the video on his Instagram account which features an unidentified right-hand bowler adapting a unique bowling style before delivering the ball.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 19, 2021 5:26:34 pm

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently shared a video of a bowler and his unique bowling action. The video is now making rounds on social media, leaving netizens in splits.

In the undated video shared on Instagram, the bowler takes a couple of twirls, before delivering the ball. While many said that the move was reminiscent of the popular South Indian dance form Bharatnatyam, others argued that it was Kathak, a dance form prominent in Northern India.

Take a look here:

“Bharat Natyam style off-spin”, the 39-year-old wrote, while sharing the video clip. Take a look at some of the comments here:

