‘Messy stuff is beautiful too’: YouTuber posts the ‘realistic’ version of motherhood and moms agree

Parenting isn’t easy, especially for first-time parents. Seldom does the struggle behind raising a child is noticed by others. However, when American comedian and YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, who recently had a baby boy in December, shared the “realistic” version of motherhood, it did not take long for other moms to agree.

Calling out the other moms on social media, Ballinger tweeted, “I see a lot of moms online who portray a perfect, easy lifestyle. but this is a more realistic version of what motherhood looks like. I wish more people would show their reality instead of the most perfect version of themselves online. cuz the messy stuff is beautiful too.” Along with the tweet, she shared two pictures pointing out details of all the mess that comes along with motherhood.

i see a lot of moms online who portray a perfect, easy lifestyle. but this is a more realistic version of what motherhood looks like. i wish more people would show their reality instead of the most perfect version of themselves online. cuz the messy stuff is beautiful too.💜 pic.twitter.com/t81LzOhoJX — Colleen Ballinger🎗 (@ColleenB123) January 17, 2019

Ballinger’s post resonated with many mothers, who agreed with the “perfect” portrayal of motherhood on social media. “I respect you so much for showing the reality of motherhood and showing that even for the people who think it is, not every experience is that way!” read a comment on the post.

However, some also disagreed and stated that motherhood isn’t the same for everyone. “It’s also different for every mom. it might be easier to some, messy for some and hard for others. what’s important is that the flaws are accepted just as much as the beauty.”

With me being pregnant, I’m so glad you’ve been honest about how hard pregnancy can really be because we don’t hear how hard it can be! So preach to you for being honest so I wasn’t driving myself insane 🙌🏻❤️ — 🌻✨Samara ✨🌻 (@samaracolleenB) January 17, 2019

College is like motherhood. Your degree is your baby. Sleepless nights to earn the degree. Looking a hot mess all the time because you may have been lucky enough to get an hour sleep. Forget about finals week, you ain’t sleeping at all. — Jess Because (@jessbecause22) January 17, 2019

Thanks for posting this. I’m 6 weeks in, and it’s been incredibly hard emotionally and physically. Nothing like what I see on mom blogs, which sometimes made me feel like I was doing this wrong. It’s awesome to see a mom celebrating the more imperfect parts of motherhood. 🖤 — Kendall Ashley (@Kendall_Ashley) January 18, 2019

I don’t know to what you are referring. This parenting thing is a snap. Just look at my glowing skin and sparkling eyes. And my super clean house. pic.twitter.com/UzhTNU3nuY — dramamama18 (@KaylynBallard) January 17, 2019

couldn’t agree more! you look gorgeous and i’m so glad that you’re being so open about everything! 💛💛 — gabby ❁ (@xoballingers) January 17, 2019

Thank you for being real and honest about pregnancy and mom life! It is just what expecting moms need to hear. Love from the Bay Area 😘 — ildy (@2angelsf) January 17, 2019