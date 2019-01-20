‘Messy stuff is beautiful too’: YouTuber posts the ‘realistic’ version of motherhood and moms agree

Toggle Menu
Ballinger's post resonated with many mothers, who agreed with the "perfect" portrayal of motherhood on social media. "I respect you so much for showing the reality of motherhood and showing that even for the people who think it is, not every experience is that way!" read a comment on the post.

However, some also disagreed and stated that motherhood isn’t the same for everyone.

Parenting isn’t easy, especially for first-time parents. Seldom does the struggle behind raising a child is noticed by others. However, when American comedian and YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, who recently had a baby boy in December, shared the “realistic” version of motherhood, it did not take long for other moms to agree.

Calling out the other moms on social media, Ballinger tweeted, “I see a lot of moms online who portray a perfect, easy lifestyle. but this is a more realistic version of what motherhood looks like. I wish more people would show their reality instead of the most perfect version of themselves online. cuz the messy stuff is beautiful too.” Along with the tweet, she shared two pictures pointing out details of all the mess that comes along with motherhood.

However, some also disagreed and stated that motherhood isn’t the same for everyone. “It’s also different for every mom. it might be easier to some, messy for some and hard for others. what’s important is that the flaws are accepted just as much as the beauty.”

