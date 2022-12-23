YouTuber who had been chasing Elon Musk for a hug may finally get his wish granted

Elon Musk, the billionaire founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who also owns micro-blogging website Twitter, is known for his eccentric behaviour and has a vast number of fans who want to meet him. In the long list of his followers is a YouTuber who has been following him for months and all he wants is a hug.

Fidias Panayiotou, a YouTuber from Cyprus, who has more than 1.16 million subscribers on the video sharing platform, even pitched tents outside Musk’s SpaceX and Twitter offices. He also wore a blue bird costume and held up a signboard saying “hug me Elon”.

Fidias’ wish may finally come true as two young boys approached Musk during the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar and asked him to hug the YouTuber. The young boys approached Musk and asked him to hug the “famous YouTuber”. Musk said he would hug him if they wanted him to.

Best video i ever watched @elonmusk ( dm me Elon to arrange the hug ) pic.twitter.com/ZTKTD98kKQ — Fidias (@Fidias0) December 22, 2022

“The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

The kids I talked to just had one request, which was to hug this guy who keeps trying to hug me in SF. I checked to see if they were sure about that and they were, so I will. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

Fidias has posted a video after Musk agreed to hug him. “Elon Musk finally said this,” he says and then showed Musk’s interaction with the boys. Feeling excited over the news, Fidias said he was planning to go back to his family for Christmas and he wasn’t sure if he would come back. After he saw Musk’s tweet, he couldn’t believe it and said he spent so much time and effort but didn’t give up.

Fidias has 1.47 lakh followers on Instagram where he posts videos performing pranks, stunts and travelling the world. He has also been posting obsessively about Musk. His obsession with Musk sparked concern online after he asked his followers to spam the billionaire’s mother Maye Musk with his request.