Watch: YouTuber sneaks in fake Hasbulla wax statue into Madame Tussauds

As daring it may sound, YouTubers pulling off pranks in the strangest of places still manage to leave all amused online. And the latest hit prank titled ‘reverse heist’ was successfully carried out at Madame Tussauds, where someone installed a fake wax figurine.

Yes, scores of visitors at the museums in London were fooled recently when a YouTuber Liam Bedford sneaked in a mini figure of internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov and placed it in the viewing area. While in most cases, sad replicas of the wax models get a lot of attention, the uncanny resemblance of the statue with the internet star wowed all present there.

Explaining Hasbulla’s popularity in the last two years, with plenty of memes and interest in his boxing matches, Bedford in a video explained why the “King of the internet” deserves his statue at the museum.

So, spending money from his own pocket — more than £600 — he got to business to create the most realistic figure of Hasbulla measuring about 3-feet in height. To successfully execute his plan, he first got a 3D model of Hasbulla’s head and then commissioned to 3D print it. Then with the help of a trusted friend who painted the meme-star’s face, he attached it to a headless mannequin, getting it a cool trendy outfit.

While creating the fake wax statute was expensive, his main challenge was to be able to smuggle it inside the premises without a hitch. Taking suggestions from some of his friends, he soon realised women’s wellness products leave security guards uncomfortable.

Covering the figure with a blanket and cloth dolls, Bedford explained how he filled his bag with women’s underwear, tampons and a pack of sanitary pads to dodge a thorough check of his bag.

Once inside, he decided to test the prank on other visitors. He noted how visitors were excited to spot the little figure on one of the display podiums. His YouTube video showed guests enthusiastically taking photos with his fake figure. However, one guest soon knocked the figure’s head off and he grew anxious as more people started to throng the area.

His video showed how not just visitors but even staff were surprised to spot the fake statue in the arena. Finally, as security started coming near the figurine, Bedford decided to sneak out with the statue once again after almost 30 minutes, without being caught by the museum staff.

He did manage to successfully carry out his plan without disrupting anything in the museum, in turn garnering millions of views on TikTok.

“I need to thank Madame Tussauds for taking the joke well, I didn’t expect it!” Bedford was quoted by Indy100. “Also I hope they know that if they want the figure in the building, then can – currently, it’s just sitting in my room!”