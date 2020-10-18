scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 18, 2020
YouTuber Simone Giertz builds photo booth for pet dog using Lego bricks, video goes viral

Made using Lego bricks, and a Lego Mindstorms kit- a set that lets kids build and design robots, the photo booth is also equipped with a dispenser which drops a treat whenever her dog Scraps presses a pedal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 18, 2020 11:41:07 am
Dog, Dog photo booth, dog selfies, Simone Giertz, Simone Giertz dog photo booth, Lego photo booth for dogs, Viral video, Dog videos, Trending news, Indian Express newsGiertz took to Twitter, sharing three images of her pet inside the booth, with a paddle in front of her. (Picture credit: Twitter/Simone Giertz)

YouTuber and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz created a selfie photo booth out of Lego for her pet dog. Pictures and videos of the booth is now making rounds on the internet.

Made by using Lego bricks and a Lego Mindstorms kit- a set that lets kids build and design robots – the photo booth is also equipped with a dispenser which drops a treat whenever her dog, Scraps, presses a pedal.

Giertz took to Twitter and shared three images of her pet inside the booth, with a paddle in front of her.
“I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw,” She captioned the images.

She also shared a short clip of her dog, entering the booth.

The 29-year-old, who is also a TV host, says she got the idea for the dog photo booth when she was trying to teach Scraps to take selfies on her phone, The Verge reported.

Take a look at how people reacted to the photo booth here:

Giertz also posted a video on the making of the photo booth on her YouTube channel.

Since being posted on October 15, the video has garnered over 4 lakh views.

