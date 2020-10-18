YouTuber Simone Giertz builds photo booth for pet dog using Lego bricks, video goes viral

YouTuber and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz created a selfie photo booth out of Lego for her pet dog. Pictures and videos of the booth is now making rounds on the internet.
Made by using Lego bricks and a Lego Mindstorms kit- a set that lets kids build and design robots – the photo booth is also equipped with a dispenser which drops a treat whenever her dog, Scraps, presses a pedal.
Giertz took to Twitter and shared three images of her pet inside the booth, with a paddle in front of her.
“I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw,” She captioned the images.
She also shared a short clip of her dog, entering the booth.
The 29-year-old, who is also a TV host, says she got the idea for the dog photo booth when she was trying to teach Scraps to take selfies on her phone, The Verge reported.
Take a look at how people reacted to the photo booth here:
Giertz also posted a video on the making of the photo booth on her YouTube channel.
Since being posted on October 15, the video has garnered over 4 lakh views.
