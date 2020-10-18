YouTuber Simone Giertz builds photo booth for pet dog using Lego bricks, video goes viral

Giertz took to Twitter, sharing three images of her pet inside the booth, with a paddle in front of her. (Picture credit: Twitter/Simone Giertz)

YouTuber and robotics enthusiast Simone Giertz created a selfie photo booth out of Lego for her pet dog. Pictures and videos of the booth is now making rounds on the internet.

Made by using Lego bricks and a Lego Mindstorms kit- a set that lets kids build and design robots – the photo booth is also equipped with a dispenser which drops a treat whenever her dog, Scraps, presses a pedal.

Giertz took to Twitter and shared three images of her pet inside the booth, with a paddle in front of her.

“I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw,” She captioned the images.

I built my dog a selfie booth so she can take photos of herself by pushing a pedal with her paw pic.twitter.com/lpFTVZFlId — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020

She also shared a short clip of her dog, entering the booth.

Full video of how I built it on YouTube! https://t.co/x0Rz5wop6V pic.twitter.com/YNUqUtfW7z — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) October 15, 2020

The 29-year-old, who is also a TV host, says she got the idea for the dog photo booth when she was trying to teach Scraps to take selfies on her phone, The Verge reported.

Take a look at how people reacted to the photo booth here:

Giertz also posted a video on the making of the photo booth on her YouTube channel.

Since being posted on October 15, the video has garnered over 4 lakh views.

