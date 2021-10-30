Watch: YouTuber rents helicopter to find solution to physics exam question

It’s not unusual for maths and physics examination papers to have questions on various modes of transportation, like a car or a train. However, it’s not every day that someone actually takes a ride on a vehicle to solve a problem. But a Youtuber did just that, taking things to newer heights by flying in a helicopter to find the solution to a question!

Yes, you read it right. Derek Muller, who runs a YouTube channel named Veritasium, recently rented a real chopper to seek answers to a hypothetical scenario that was presented in the physics paper of a 2014 exam. “The story of a controversial physics question on the qualifying exam for the 2014 US Physics Olympiad team. How does a uniform cable beneath a helicopter hang?” Muller wrote while sharing the stunning video that has left many amused online.

At the beginning of the video, he read out the question for the viewers: “A helicopter is flying horizontally at a constant speed. A perfectly flexible uniform cable is suspended beneath the helicopter. Air friction on the cable is not negligible. Which of the following diagrams best shows the shape of the cable as the helicopter flies through the air to the right?”

While there was some confusion on what the correct answer was, instead of using the regular stationary tools like books and pens, Muller cracked a sponsorship deal to test the scenario and end all debate once and for all!

In the video, the man is seen lowering down a cable from the chopper along with a 20-pound kettlebell to see how how it flies. After carrying out his little experiment, he arrived at the decision at the option D is the right answer.

But to clear all doubts, he attached an object with almost no weight — a blue flag attached at the bottom — to determine the correct answer. Not quite satisfied with the outcome, the YouTuber tried the experiment again and this time lowered a bagged parachute to see what happened.

According to the solution section posted on the American Association of Physics Teachers’ (AAPT) website, “since there is air friction on the cable, then there must be a horizontal component to the force where the cable attaches to the helicopter.” [See question 19]

However, Muller showed in his experiment that the answer is likely to change depending on what is attached to the dangling rope. “You could get answer B, C or D,” he said.

Although people were thrilled to get a practical demonstration through Muller’s quest to find the correct solution. However, not everyone was thrilled at his endeavour. Many viewers in their comments said that it was a scary experience watching him almost hanging out of a moving chopper.