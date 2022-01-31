This time, sky is the stage for YouTuber Joe Jenkins

Pianist Joe Jenkins has been performing at unusual places for a few years now. This time, the 20-year-old YouTuber from the United Kingdom chose to play acoustic piano in a hot air balloon and performed the song “Married Life” from Up, a 2009 Disney movie.

Talking about the preparations for the hot air balloon performance, Jenkins told the BBC, “I was stressing about the dimensions of the piano, but I hadn’t even thought about the fact that we needed gas cylinders as well to go anywhere.”

Thanks to his interesting choice of locations, the young pianist has amassed nearly four million YouTube subscribers.

Some of his popular performances have been playing South Korean composer Yiruma’s ‘River Flows in You’ while sitting in the middle of a gently flowing river and Rockband Queen’s songs outside Buckingham Palace.

Last year, Jenkin’s played “Coconut Mall”, a track from Mario Kart, dressed as Mario and being dragged around the mall by two people who were also dressed as characters from the iconic video game. These elaborate but fun stunts have elevated Jenkin’s status from a mere pianist.

It is interesting to note that while Jenkins earns his living through public performances, he does not like playing in public. In an interview with BBC, he said, “I get to meet all sorts of strange and fun characters. However, even after years of doing it, I’m still getting nervous putting my piano out here and performing, even if it’s just for a small handful of people.”