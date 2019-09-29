YouTuber recovers lost iPhone from riverbed during diving expedition

A YouTuber found a lost iPhone during a diving expedition at the Edisto River in South Carolina. The phone, which was sealed off in a waterproof case, was later returned to the owner.

Michael Bennett, an American Youtuber, found the iPhone which was lost in June 2018. Bennet, who is associated with the YouTube channel Nugget Noggin, makes videos of his diving expeditions in search of underwater treasures.

After fishing out the phone, Bennett realised that the phone was completely dry and intact. He then powered-up the phone and found out that it belonged to Erica Bennett. He then managed to contact Erica and the phone was returned to her later in the week.

It was later revealed that she had accidentally dropped the phone during a family trip and it had been lying on the riverbed for the past 14 months, covered in debris and algae.

Erica was happy to retrieve various photos from her family trip and, most importantly, precious conversations with her late father.