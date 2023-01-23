scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
‘Definition of determination’: YouTuber Fidias finally gets to hug Elon Musk

Fidias had been chasing Elon Musk for a hug for months and had even camped outside his offices.

Youtuber Fidias hugs Elon MuskFidias documented his journey as he even pitched tents outside Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla offices.

YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou, who is a self-confessed fan of billionaire Elon Musk and spent months chasing him for a hug, finally had his wish granted. He posted a photo with the SpaceX and Tesla founder on Twitter on National Hugging Day observed on January 21.

For the unversed, Fidias, as he is better known, documented his journey as he even pitched tents outside Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla offices and also wore a bluebird costume holding a signboard that said: “hug me Elon”.

During the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar last December, two young boys approached Musk to request him to hug the “famous YouTuber”. Musk said he would hug him if they wanted him to.

Fidias, who is from Cyprus, posted the photo as he hugged Musk and had a triumphant expression on his face. “We are definitely living in a simulation @elonmusk! Happy National Hugging Day everyone,” he posted on January 22.

Since being posted, the tweet has received more than 1.30 lakh likes.

“Oh wow, it finally happened! Congrats, man! I know you’ve been working on that for months!” commented a user. “Wow. You are the definition of determination,” said another. “Fidias get coconut head, determination is an understatement,” another netizen wrote.

“You should thank to that kid in Qatar worldcup final he did good job convincing @elonmusk to meet you! Finally,” a user reminded Fidias. Musk also replied to the tweet and wrote, “True.”

Fidias has more than 2.05 lakh followers on Instagram where he posts videos performing pranks and stunts and those while travelling the world.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 12:31 IST
Are melatonin gummies the ultimate solution to your sleep woes?

