Teen YouTuber escapes with minor injuries after crashing $3.4-million luxury car

A teenage YouTuber from Texas escaped with minor injuries after he crashed his father’s $3.4-million luxury car into a tree.

Seventeen-year-old Gage Gillean crashed his father’s one-of-a-kind Pagani Huayra Roadster in Dallas on November 17.

The teenager, who has around 84,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel titled “GG Exotics”, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

He had also posted a video on his channel detailing the crash, revealing that he suffered a fractured arm in the accident.

Watch the video here:

“Want to say thanks to my family, friends and fans for all the messages. Means a lot,” he says in the video.

Pictures and video from the crash scene, now circulating on the internet, show the front part of the car completely shattered from the impact, front wheels torn apart, airbags deployed and the door ripped away from the body of the car.

Take a look here:

According to reports, Gillean’s father Tim is the founder of Dallas-based private equity firm Cross Equities and owns an entire fleet of high-end vehicles.

Pagani Huayra is a mid-engine sports car produced by Italian sports car manufacturer Pagani.

