YouTuber creates ‘mask launcher’ to shoot masks on to people who refuse to wear one

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Allen Pan created a ‘mask launcher’ to shoot masks onto people's faces and uploaded a video on his YouTube channel showing how he developed the device.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 2:15:06 pm
the YouTube has used parts from a car's brake line, CO2 can and spray can to make the mask launching gun. (Picture credit: Twitter/Allen Pan)

Inspired by people who refused to wear masks despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a YouTuber recently came up with a ‘machine’ that launches masks straight onto people faces.

According to Cnet.com, Pan said he used several parts from a car’s brake line, a CO2 canister and a spray can to make the mask-launching gun.

After initial failures, he fitted the mask to be launched with bola weights so that it wraps around a target’s face, securing it tightly.

After a series of successful trials on a stuffed teddy bear, a statue and himself, Pan took it out in public, specifically to a city in South California whose residents he claimed were the most opposed to masks in the region.

While many thought that it was a ridiculous invention, others thought it was ‘genius’. Take a look at some of the reactions:

The video, which was shared on Twitter, garnered over 2 million views with more than 900 people reacting to it.

Pan is best known for his appearance on “MythBusters: The Search”, a reality competition show that aired on Science Channel.

