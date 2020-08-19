YouTuber creates ‘mask launcher’ to shoot masks on to people who refuse to wear one

Inspired by people who refused to wear masks despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a YouTuber recently came up with a ‘machine’ that launches masks straight onto people faces.
Allen Pan created a ‘mask launcher’ to shoot masks onto people’s faces and uploaded a video on his YouTube channel showing how he developed the device.
According to Cnet.com, Pan said he used several parts from a car’s brake line, a CO2 canister and a spray can to make the mask-launching gun.
After initial failures, he fitted the mask to be launched with bola weights so that it wraps around a target’s face, securing it tightly.
After a series of successful trials on a stuffed teddy bear, a statue and himself, Pan took it out in public, specifically to a city in South California whose residents he claimed were the most opposed to masks in the region.
While many thought that it was a ridiculous invention, others thought it was ‘genius’. Take a look at some of the reactions:
Modern problems require modern solutions pic.twitter.com/ufmhYm8emT
— curse of knowledge effect ed (@thehavenworks) August 15, 2020
The Simpsons did it again pic.twitter.com/dTtHrwprhe
— Numb (@victorflor2) August 16, 2020
Can you make some sort of under-barrel accessory that you can use to spray hand sanitizer on their hands? If they’re not wearing a mask I can guarantee you they’re not washing their hands either. pic.twitter.com/tvk5nYZEwu
— Chris Robinson (@absolutcrobi) August 17, 2020
Americans hate masks but they love guns so this might just take off.
— DEMON Barber🏹♠️💜🖤🤍💚💛 (@DEIVION212) August 15, 2020
same energy. pic.twitter.com/Z9ObAybLPD
— Gétur Fránsson (@getur) August 15, 2020
Please design the face mask like this baby alien! pic.twitter.com/s61Brw5doL
— Wahyu Wibiyanto (@wahjoewebee) August 16, 2020
Oh my god they should get that mass produced and have every single policeman in the world be armed with that
— BubbleBellarina (@PRJ_Thornfield) August 16, 2020
…That is the most American phrase ever.
“We have a problem.”
“I made a gun to fix it.”
— Dillon Hounshell (@dhounshe1) August 16, 2020
I’d love to shoot an anti-masker with that.
— ✊🏽|BLM!| Irrafilms Studios✊🏽 (@irrafilms) August 15, 2020
The video, which was shared on Twitter, garnered over 2 million views with more than 900 people reacting to it.
Pan is best known for his appearance on “MythBusters: The Search”, a reality competition show that aired on Science Channel.
