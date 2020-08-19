YouTuber creates ‘mask launcher’ to shoot masks on to people who refuse to wear one

the YouTube has used parts from a car's brake line, CO2 can and spray can to make the mask launching gun. (Picture credit: Twitter/Allen Pan)

Inspired by people who refused to wear masks despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a YouTuber recently came up with a ‘machine’ that launches masks straight onto people faces.

Allen Pan created a ‘mask launcher’ to shoot masks onto people’s faces and uploaded a video on his YouTube channel showing how he developed the device.

According to Cnet.com, Pan said he used several parts from a car’s brake line, a CO2 canister and a spray can to make the mask-launching gun.

After initial failures, he fitted the mask to be launched with bola weights so that it wraps around a target’s face, securing it tightly.

After a series of successful trials on a stuffed teddy bear, a statue and himself, Pan took it out in public, specifically to a city in South California whose residents he claimed were the most opposed to masks in the region.

While many thought that it was a ridiculous invention, others thought it was ‘genius’. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Modern problems require modern solutions pic.twitter.com/ufmhYm8emT — curse of knowledge effect ed (@thehavenworks) August 15, 2020

The Simpsons did it again pic.twitter.com/dTtHrwprhe — Numb (@victorflor2) August 16, 2020

Can you make some sort of under-barrel accessory that you can use to spray hand sanitizer on their hands? If they’re not wearing a mask I can guarantee you they’re not washing their hands either. pic.twitter.com/tvk5nYZEwu — Chris Robinson (@absolutcrobi) August 17, 2020

Americans hate masks but they love guns so this might just take off. — DEMON Barber🏹♠️💜🖤🤍💚💛 (@DEIVION212) August 15, 2020

Please design the face mask like this baby alien! pic.twitter.com/s61Brw5doL — Wahyu Wibiyanto (@wahjoewebee) August 16, 2020

Oh my god they should get that mass produced and have every single policeman in the world be armed with that — BubbleBellarina (@PRJ_Thornfield) August 16, 2020

…That is the most American phrase ever. “We have a problem.” “I made a gun to fix it.” — Dillon Hounshell (@dhounshe1) August 16, 2020

I’d love to shoot an anti-masker with that. — ✊🏽|BLM!| Irrafilms Studios✊🏽 (@irrafilms) August 15, 2020

The video, which was shared on Twitter, garnered over 2 million views with more than 900 people reacting to it.

Pan is best known for his appearance on “MythBusters: The Search”, a reality competition show that aired on Science Channel.

