200 videos, 250 million views: Meet Ryan George, the man who rips apart Hollywood’s big hits

With its fast-paced dialogues and killer punch lines, the series successfully deconstructs some of the biggest blockbusters of the last two decades.

Since 2017, Canadian screenwriter Ryan George has been breaking down some of Hollywood’s most popular offerings — from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to teen vampire romance ‘Twilight’ — laying bare their glaringly absurd plot points, and loose ends, in his hilarious ‘Pitch Meetings’ series on YouTube.

In each of his satirical videos, George recreates a Hollywood pitch meeting between a comically-enthusiastic writer and an overly-positive producer (both played by George, himself), only to answer the age-old question — what were they thinking?

In every 6-7 minute video, the writer blandly narrates the plot of a film — blasé about the many flaws and loopholes in his script. The writer and producer bounce inane ideas off of one another, leaving their viewers wondering how they could have missed such obvious oversights by the film’s ‘real’ makers.

So far, George has made over 200 ‘Pitch Meeting’ videos, which have collectively garnered more than 250 million views. The entire series is available to watch on entertainment news website Screen Rant’s YouTube channel.

On his official website, the screenwriter reveals that he was first inspired to start the series after watching an old set by American stand-up comedian John Mulaney where he described his experience re-watching the 1985 hit ‘Back to the Future’ as an adult.

George’s side-splitting spoofs of popular superhero films are some of his best work.

In his sketch about DC’s 2017 film ‘Justice League’, the writer outlines the character of Aquaman for the producer — the superhero’s most distinctive features being his excessive use of the catch phrase ‘My man!’, and his tendency to drink copious amounts of alcohol.

The title of another ‘Pitch Meeting’ video for ‘The Matrix’ quite aptly summarises the film as ‘Keanu Reeves and Lots of Leather’. Enough said.

Sketch comedies offering a satirical take on mainstream movies became popular much before George began producing the ‘Pitch Meeting’ series for Screen Rant. During the classic era of YouTube in the 2010s, anyone with a camera and a sense of humour could suddenly produce their own content for millions of people from the comfort of their homes.

Content creators like Ryan Higa and Smosh shot to fame after they brought ‘Saturday Night Live’-style sketches to digital screens for the first time ever. Higa’s ‘Movies in Minutes’ and Smosh’s ‘If Movies Were Real’ series’ paved the way for satirical content on YouTube.

American comedians Peter Alexis Shukoff and Lloyd Ahlquist’s ‘Epic Rap Battles of History’, which released around the same time, have managed to remain relevant even today. As its name suggests, the series pits iconic figures from history and popular culture against one another in a rap battle.

If you find yourself running out of shows and films to watch during the pandemic, you might want to add some of the internet’s comedy stars to your weekend quarantine binge list.

