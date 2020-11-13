YouTube cancels its 2020 Rewind video, prompts many reactions on the internet

The company’s statement quickly got the attention of social media users, prompting a wide range of reactions

YouTube Rewind, the popular video sharing platform’s annual end-of-year tribute to creators, trends, and moments has been cancelled, and the move has prompted varied reactions online.

This will be the first time the tribute video will not be released since it started back in 2010.

The company in a statement said that “2020 has been different,” adding that “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.”

“We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better. Thank you for making a difference.” the statement said.

The company’s statement quickly got the attention of social media users, prompting a wide range of reactions. While many speculated that the decision came in after the previous year’s videos were criticised, others said that the platform missed out on the opportunity to do something good with Rewind this year.

this is the worst thing to ever happen — Dream (@Dream) November 12, 2020

You guys support us in so many ways!! We all totally understand!! — Lele Pons (@lelepons) November 12, 2020

This is probably the right call but I still lowkey want it to happen — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) November 12, 2020

Just stop it all together. The community hates it more and more every year and it only serves to divide those who are the “chosen” from those who aren’t deemed worthy to be a part of it. — Matthew Santoro (@MatthewSantoro) November 12, 2020

Yeah, this sounds like the right call. — Hank Green – ha.nk.cm (@hankgreen) November 12, 2020

No YT Rewind? finally some good news in 2020 — DANNYonPC (@DANNYonPC) November 12, 2020

Woah. I disagree. 2020 has been different. But you SHOULD still have a rewind. Come on. There are plenty of things to be positive about — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) November 12, 2020

It’s time for YouTube Fast Forward — Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) November 12, 2020

Atleast you not gonna get 4m dislikes this year — MrRoach (@mariosonickirb1) November 12, 2020

Aw so no meme-worthy moments to happen this year? pic.twitter.com/CuJFKFvpWu — Gene C. (Dorwulf) (@Dorwulf) November 12, 2020

This really sucks. tons of creators worked 10x harder this year to provide people with entertainment and positivity. Just because this year has been ‘bad’ i think it sucks to not credit the creators that helped your business thrive in this climate.. — kiera (@Kierabridget) November 12, 2020

Wow this year’s must have been truly awful lol — caleb 👲 (@oompaville) November 12, 2020

bro 2020 has been so bad that even youtube realized their rewind video was gonna be good in comparison lmao 💀 — CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) November 12, 2020

Rewind is usually a high-budget production released in December that features the creators, videos and trends.

However, the production has proven controversial in the past years with fans often disagreeing with who is included, and who is left out.

YouTube did not indicate definitively whether or not the video would be back in 2021.

