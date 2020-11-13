scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
YouTube cancels its 2020 Rewind video, prompts many reactions on the internet

Rewind is usually a high-budget production released in December that features the creators, videos and trends.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 13, 2020 2:19:39 pm
YouTube Rewind, the popular video sharing platform’s annual end-of-year tribute to creators, trends, and moments has been cancelled, and the move has prompted varied reactions online.

This will be the first time the tribute video will not be released since it started back in 2010.

The company in a statement said that “2020 has been different,” adding that “it doesn’t feel right to carry on as if it weren’t.”

“We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You’ve found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better. Thank you for making a difference.” the statement said.

The company’s statement quickly got the attention of social media users, prompting a wide range of reactions. While many speculated that the decision came in after the previous year’s videos were criticised, others said that the platform missed out on the opportunity to do something good with Rewind this year.

However, the production has proven controversial in the past years with fans often disagreeing with who is included, and who is left out.

YouTube did not indicate definitively whether or not the video would be back in 2021.

