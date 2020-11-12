scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Bihar polls

#YouTubeDown trends, memes flood social media after video platform faces outage

A website which monitors outages on the internet, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube's service.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 12, 2020 11:56:51 am
youtube, youtube down, youtube outage, youtube down memes, youtube problem fixed, youtube is back, tech news, viral news, indian express

Video streaming giant YouTube faced a worldwide outage that affected millions of users around the globe and prompted plenty of responses on social media.The hashtag #YouTubeDown was trending on multiple platforms.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” YouTube’s official handle tweeted.

While many faced buffering issues, others posted screenshots of an error message they were seeing. Services were restored in a few hours, but by then there were plenty of reactions to the situation on social media.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Netizens from around the world shared memes and GIFs about how they’d struggled to deal with the video platform not functioning properly.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with platform’s service. Several other Google services, including Google search and Google Play, were also said to be experiencing issues.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 12: Latest News

Advertisement