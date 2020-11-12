YouTubeDown trends, memes flood social media after video platform faces outage

Video streaming giant YouTube faced a worldwide outage that affected millions of users around the globe and prompted plenty of responses on social media.The hashtag #YouTubeDown was trending on multiple platforms.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We’ll follow up here with any updates,” YouTube’s official handle tweeted.

While many faced buffering issues, others posted screenshots of an error message they were seeing. Services were restored in a few hours, but by then there were plenty of reactions to the situation on social media.

Netizens from around the world shared memes and GIFs about how they’d struggled to deal with the video platform not functioning properly.

Me after disconnecting my WiFi 50 times even though it didn’t work the first time #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EDB1a6lgGW — Tyler (@7ylerCF) November 12, 2020

#YouTubeDOWN Me being bored YouTube starts working It stop after 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/yI8v6qHdXk — The Kitty Legends (@LegendsKitty) November 12, 2020

how do I apologize to my router for hitting it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/A0ImQqU7LS — hey (@heaventypagirl) November 12, 2020

Me trying to get my router to forgive me after yelling at it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/1yUEoso9h8 — morgan (@just_morgan24k) November 12, 2020

me omw to twitter to see if youtube was down or my wifi was just having issues #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/eXCWyLRBjA — sage ☻ / @kiwioverice's new account! (@ivysown) November 12, 2020

#YouTubeDOWN everyone going back to youtube and leaving twitter since YouTube back up 😂 pic.twitter.com/5jHfM5CZX9 — Michey Miles 🦅❤️ (@michey__miles) November 12, 2020

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with platform’s service. Several other Google services, including Google search and Google Play, were also said to be experiencing issues.

