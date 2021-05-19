YouTube suffers global outage so people take to Twitter with the best reactions, memes

As soon as users across the globe realised the outage, many flocked to the microblogging site Twitter with memes and queries, causing #YouTube Down to dominate trends.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes after popular streaming platform YouTube suffered a global outage. Though the reason for the outage was not known, users across the globe reported playback issue in many videos.

According to DownDetector, a website that gives the real-time status of websites and their performance confirmed that at least 90% of the viewers were unable to watch videos. Some also reported issues in quality drops in videos and other login difficulties.

On May 19, the @TeamYouTube account on Twitter also acknowledged the issue of videos not streaming or uploading.

To clarify, the issue is still ongoing, and we’re currently looking into it. We’ll follow up once we have an update. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

As soon as users across the globe realised the outage, many flocked to the microblogging site Twitter with memes and queries, causing #YouTube Down to dominate trends.

Take a look here:

The world 2 minutes after YouTube is down#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EbrpMpsNRD — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) May 19, 2021

#YouTubeDOWN

Youtube when the videos won’t play, but the ads do: pic.twitter.com/xjpcSCpAau — Jesse Golo (@GoloJesse) May 19, 2021

Me without anything to distract myself from my compulsive thoughts….🥲 #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EFYq3IGxDf — ✨Karissa✨💖🎮😘 (@Miss_Nerd_Queen) May 19, 2021

YouTube goes down

Everyone on Twitter right now: #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/jyOqyTTVVH — Ujjwal (@ThunDroid) May 19, 2021

When YouTube goes down in the middle of watching a video… #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/mW4Mseczvx — SirSlimn (@LegitKills) May 19, 2021

I cant live like this, youtube better hurry up and start working again #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/HTxoPZRYak — Javier🇧🇿⚽️ (@wut_jav) May 19, 2021

Me turning my WiFi on and off just to realize that it wasn’t my WiFi it was YouTube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tn3kqtrB9K — حمزہ کلیم بٹ (@hamzabutt61) May 19, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, the team confirmed that the issue faced by millions of users across the globe and requested people to report any further issues.

We’re seeing reports around difficulties accessing YouTube services within the last hour. We can confirm that this is now fixed and you should be able to access our service without any issues. Thanks for your reports and do let us know if you’re still facing any problems! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

Back in November 2020, YouTube, along with several other Google services, including Google search and Google Play, suffered a global outage and millions of users took to social media.