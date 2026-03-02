Why YouTube co-founder Steve Chen doesn’t want his kids to watch short-form videos

He noted that some parents intentionally delay their children’s exposure to highly stimulating short-form clips (Representational image/Pexels)

Steve Chen, who worked as YouTube’s chief technology officer before its 2006 acquisition by Google, criticised the “TikTok-ification” of the internet, stressing that an overreliance on short-form video could harm children’s attention spans and mental health.

Speaking at the Stanford Graduate School of Business last year, later published on YouTube, Chen highlighted the difference between entertainment and more substantive content. “I think TikTok is entertainment, but it’s purely entertainment,” Fortune quoted Chen. “It’s just for that moment. Just shorter-form content equates to shorter attention spans.”

YouTube co-founder warns against short-form video addiction

Chen, a father of two, said he would not want his kids to consume only short-form videos and then struggle to watch anything longer than 15 minutes. He noted that some parents intentionally delay their children’s exposure to highly stimulating short-form clips.